Auf Soundcloud wurde die Singleauskopplung der NWoBHM Band Weapon UK Midnight Satisfaction veröffentlicht. Das Album Set The Stage Alight – The Anthology wird offiziell am 30. November 2018 auf Vinyl über Pure Steel Records erscheinen. Das Album wird mit einer Auflage von 300 schwarzen Exemplaren und insert veröffentlicht. Der Vorverkauf beginnt am 16. November 2018 in unserem Webshop.
Soundcloud
WEAPON UK – „Midnight Satisfaction“ @ Soundcloud
Line-Up:
Danny Hynes – lead vocals
Jeff Summers – vocals, guitars
Baz Downes – bass, vocals
Bruce Bisland – drums
Link
www.weapon-uk.com/
www.facebook.com/Weapon.UK
www.twitter.com/hashtag/TheRealWeaponUK?src=hash
www.reverbnation.com/weaponuk