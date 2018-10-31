Weapon UK: „Midnight Satisfaction“ – Veröffentlichung der Single aus dem Album „Set The Stage Alight – The Anthology“

Weapon UK: „Midnight Satisfaction“ – Veröffentlichung der Single aus dem Album „Set The Stage Alight – The Anthology“

Auf Soundcloud wurde die Singleauskopplung der NWoBHM Band Weapon UK Midnight Satisfaction veröffentlicht. Das Album Set The Stage Alight – The Anthology wird offiziell am 30. November 2018 auf Vinyl über Pure Steel Records erscheinen. Das Album wird mit einer Auflage von 300 schwarzen Exemplaren und insert veröffentlicht. Der Vorverkauf beginnt am 16. November 2018 in unserem Webshop.

Soundcloud

WEAPON UK – „Midnight Satisfaction“ @ Soundcloud

Line-Up:

Danny Hynes – lead vocals

Jeff Summers – vocals, guitars

Baz Downes – bass, vocals

Bruce Bisland – drums

Link

www.weapon-uk.com/

www.facebook.com/Weapon.UK

www.twitter.com/hashtag/TheRealWeaponUK?src=hash

www.reverbnation.com/weaponuk

Kommentare

Kommentare