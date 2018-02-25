Am 1. Juni werden WHITECHAPEL ihren Klassiker ‚This Is Exile‚ als 10-jährige Geburtstagsausgabe endlich auf Vinyl veröffentlichen! Nachstehend alle Versionen, bestellt jetzt bei EMP oder eBay vor.

Gitarrist Alex Wade: „In celebration of the 10-year anniversary of our career-defining record ‚This Is Exile‘, we will be releasing it in full vinyl format with sleeves and complete artwork. The original vinyl release in 2008 was a picture disc so this will be a true collector’s item for the die-hard Chapel fan. ‚The Somatic Defilement‘ vinyl re-issues went fast last year so be sure to grab one quick!“

‚This Is Exile‚ LP Reissue Versionen:

–180g black vinyl

–smoke vinyl (limited to 700 copies – USA exclusive)

–golden vinyl (limited to 300 copies – EU exclusive)

–clear/black/red splattered vinyl (limited to 200 copies – EU exclusive)

–gray marbled vinyl (limited to 300 copies – USA exclusive)

–clear graybrown marbled vinyl (limited to 200 copies – USA exclusive)

WHITECHAPEL kommen bald als Support von HEAVEN SHALL BURN nach Europa. Nicht verpassen!

THE FINAL MARCH TOUR 2018

HEAVEN SHALL BURN

plus Special Guests:

AUGUST BURNS RED

WHITECHAPEL

IN HEARTS WAKE

08.03.2018 DE-Wiesbaden, Schlachthof

09.03.2018 DE-Hamburg, Sporthalle

10.03.2018 SE-Gothenburg, Trädgarn

11.03.2018 SE-Stockholm, Fryshuset Klubben

12.03.2018 DK-Copenhagen, Pumpehuset

14.03.2018 CZ-Prague, Roxy

15.03.2018 HUN-Budapest, BNMC

16.03.2018 DE-Munich, Zenith

17.03.2018 DE-Stuttgart, Schleyerhalle

18.03.2018 BE-Brusseles, AB

19.03.2018 DE-Hannover, Capitol

20.03.2018 NL-Uetrecht, Tivoli Vredenburg

21.03.2018 DE-Saarbrücken, Garage

22.03.2018 CH-Geneve, Usine

23.03.2018 F-Toulouse, Le Metronum

24.03.2018 ES-Madrid, Sala But

25.03.2018 ES-Barcelona, Sala Razzmatazz

27.03.2018 F-Paris, La Machine

28.03.2018 CH-Zürich, Volkshaus

29.03.2018 AT-Vienna, Gasometer

30.03.2018 DE-Berlin, Huxleys Neue Welt

31.03.2018 DE-Cologne, Palladium

01.04.2018 DE-Erfurt, Thüringenhalle

