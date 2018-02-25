Am 1. Juni werden WHITECHAPEL ihren Klassiker ‚This Is Exile‚ als 10-jährige Geburtstagsausgabe endlich auf Vinyl veröffentlichen! Nachstehend alle Versionen, bestellt jetzt bei EMP oder eBay vor.
Gitarrist Alex Wade: „In celebration of the 10-year anniversary of our career-defining record ‚This Is Exile‘, we will be releasing it in full vinyl format with sleeves and complete artwork. The original vinyl release in 2008 was a picture disc so this will be a true collector’s item for the die-hard Chapel fan. ‚The Somatic Defilement‘ vinyl re-issues went fast last year so be sure to grab one quick!“
‚This Is Exile‚ LP Reissue Versionen:
–180g black vinyl
–smoke vinyl (limited to 700 copies – USA exclusive)
–golden vinyl (limited to 300 copies – EU exclusive)
–clear/black/red splattered vinyl (limited to 200 copies – EU exclusive)
–gray marbled vinyl (limited to 300 copies – USA exclusive)
–clear graybrown marbled vinyl (limited to 200 copies – USA exclusive)
WHITECHAPEL kommen bald als Support von HEAVEN SHALL BURN nach Europa. Nicht verpassen!
THE FINAL MARCH TOUR 2018
HEAVEN SHALL BURN
plus Special Guests:
AUGUST BURNS RED
WHITECHAPEL
IN HEARTS WAKE
08.03.2018 DE-Wiesbaden, Schlachthof
09.03.2018 DE-Hamburg, Sporthalle
10.03.2018 SE-Gothenburg, Trädgarn
11.03.2018 SE-Stockholm, Fryshuset Klubben
12.03.2018 DK-Copenhagen, Pumpehuset
14.03.2018 CZ-Prague, Roxy
15.03.2018 HUN-Budapest, BNMC
16.03.2018 DE-Munich, Zenith
17.03.2018 DE-Stuttgart, Schleyerhalle
18.03.2018 BE-Brusseles, AB
19.03.2018 DE-Hannover, Capitol
20.03.2018 NL-Uetrecht, Tivoli Vredenburg
21.03.2018 DE-Saarbrücken, Garage
22.03.2018 CH-Geneve, Usine
23.03.2018 F-Toulouse, Le Metronum
24.03.2018 ES-Madrid, Sala But
25.03.2018 ES-Barcelona, Sala Razzmatazz
27.03.2018 F-Paris, La Machine
28.03.2018 CH-Zürich, Volkshaus
29.03.2018 AT-Vienna, Gasometer
30.03.2018 DE-Berlin, Huxleys Neue Welt
31.03.2018 DE-Cologne, Palladium
01.04.2018 DE-Erfurt, Thüringenhalle