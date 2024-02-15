Downfall Of Gaia: kündigen Tournee durch Spanien und Portugal mit Syberia an

Downfall Of Gaia haben eine Tournee durch Spanien und Portugal mit Syberia angekündigt. Die Tour beginnt am 26. April in Barcelona und führt beide Bands in die Städte Oviedo, León, Bilbao, A Coruña, Santiago de Compostela, Porto und Lissabon, bevor der letzte Vorhang am 4. Mai in Madrid fällt.

Downfall Of Gaia kommentieren:

„It’s been seven long years since we’ve been to Spain and Portugal has been even longer. So when Syberia asked us to join for a few dates, we simply couldn’t turn it down! We have very fond memories of our last visits, so we’re really looking forward to it!“

Syberia fügen hinzu:

„After an extensive tour presenting Statement on Death throughout Europe, this will be the farewell tour before focusing on writing new songs and what better way to do it than with a great band like Downfall Of Gaia, see you on the road!“

Downfall Of Gaia

mit Syberia

26.04. Barcelona – Upload

27.04. Oviedo – Gong Galaxy Club

28.04. León, Babylon Pub

29.04. Bilbao – Rocket

30.04. A Coruña – Filomatic

01.05. Santiago de Compostela – Moon

02.05. Porto – Maus Hábitos

03.05. Lisboa – Musicbox

04.05. Madrid – Wurlitzer

In den letzten 15 Jahren haben sich Downfall Of Gaia aus Deutschland und den USA einen einzigartigen Platz in der Metal-Szene geschaffen, indem sie sich auf natürliche Weise weiterentwickelt haben und keine Angst hatten, Risiken einzugehen. Downfall Of Gaia neuestes Album Silhouettes Of Disgust (Metal Blade Records) ist eine dynamische und strukturierte Mischung aus Crust Punk und Post Black Metal, die in atmosphärische Elemente getaucht ist und all das aufgreift, was die Band schon immer ausgemacht hat, und es in neue und fesselnde Richtungen treibt. Streamt das Album, schaut euch die Videos an und bestellt eure Exemplare unter

metalblade.com/downfallofgaia

Downfall Of Gaia sind:

Dominik Goncalves dos Reis – Gitarre/Gesang

Peter Wolff – Gitarre

Anton Lisovoj – Bass/Gesang

Michael Kadnar – Schlagzeug

Downfall Of Gaiaonline:

https://www.instagram.com/downfallofgaia

https://www.facebook.com/downfallofgaia.com

https://www.downfallofgaia.com