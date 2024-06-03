200 Stab Wounds: Video/Single „Ride The Flatline“ vom kommenden Album jetzt verfügbar

Ride The Flatline ist die neueste Single der Death-Metal-Band 200 Stab Wounds aus Cleveland. Der neue Track stammt aus dem Album Manual Manic Procedures, das am 28. Juni über Metal Blade Records erscheinen wird.

Der vorletzte Track des Albums, Ride The Flatline, ist ein Song aus der Feder von [Bassist] Ezra Cook, der von einem Chemieunfall im Ohio River inspiriert wurde, nachdem ein Zug entgleist war. Sänger/Gitarrist Steve Buhl führt weiter aus: „All the crazy chemicals caught fire. The Ohio River goes into Lake Erie, which is where our water supply is. So the song comes from that really. But obviously, we put a little bit of animation into it, with someone getting run over by a train in the process and fucking exploding and shit.“

Seht euch 200 Stab Wounds‚ Video zu Ride The Flatline an hier an:

Das zuvor veröffentlichte Video der Band zu Hands Of Eternity findet ihr hier.

Mehr Infos zu 200 Stab Wounds (inklusive der Tourtermine für 2024) und ihrem kommenden Album Manual Manic Procedures findet ihr hier:

200 Stab Wounds sind:

Steve Buhl – Gesang, Gitarren

Raymond Macdonald – Gitarren

Ezra Cook – Bass

Owen Pooley – Schlagzeug

200 Stab Wounds online:

https://www.facebook.com/200StabWounds

https://www.instagram.com/200stabwounds