A Forest Of Stars: präsentieren neues Lyric-Video „Roots Circle Usurpers“ aus ihrem kommenden Album „Stack Overflow In Corpse Pile Interface“

Die einzigartigen britischen Black-Metal-Pioniere A Forest Of Stars präsentieren die wunderschöne Lyric-Video-Single Roots Circle Usurpers. Das Video basiert auf Originalgemälden von Sänger Curse und ist Teil ihres kommenden Albums Stack Overflow In Corpse Pile Interface. Das Album erscheint am 8. Mai 2026.

Das Lyric-Video zu Roots Circle Usurpers kann ab sofort hier angesehen werden:

A Forest Of Stars kommentieren Roots Circle Usurpers: „We observe a planet stripped, mined, and strangled“, erklärt Sänger Curse. „Hives of vermin crawl over the blasted remains, while shuffling hordes mindlessly consume worthless trinkets, placed in their ways as means of pacification. Some wish to transcend this miasma, though instead they lose direction, becoming one with the stench.“

Mehr Informationen zum kommenden Album Stack Overflow In Corpse Pile Interface findet ihr hier:

A Forest Of Stars sind:

Curse – Leadgesang, klagender Gesang

John „The Resurrectionist“ Bishop – Schlagzeug

Titus Lungbutter – Bass

Katheryne „Queen of the Ghosts“ – Violine, Flöte, Gesang

TS Kettleburner – Gitarren, Gesang

William Wight-Barrow – Gitarren

The Gentleman – Keyboards, Percussion, Samples

A Forest Of Stars online:

www.facebook.com/aforestofstars

https://www.instagram.com/aforestofstarsband