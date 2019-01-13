Mit When The World Becomes Undone veröffentlichen A Pale Horse Named Death heute die dritte Single aus dem gleichnamigen Studioalbum, welches am 18.01.2019 über Long Branch Records / SPV erscheint.

Gitarrist und Sänger Sal Abruscato über den Titel When The World Becomes Undone:

„When the world becomes undone was a concept I came up with in late 2014 in regards to the global chaos that was happening happening. Sure enough 5 years later and it could not no be more accurate the world is in disarray and it has become undone.“

