A-Z: veröffentlichen neues Video zu „Now I Walk Away“

Die Hard Rock Band A-Z hat im Juni ihr beeindruckendes zweites Album A2Z² veröffentlicht, das von der Kritik hochgelobt wurde. Die Band feiert weiterhin die Veröffentlichung des Albums mit dem Video zum Song Now I Walk Away, dem epischen Abschlussstück des Albums. Seht es euch hier an:

Mark Zonder äußerte dazu: „Now I Walk Away is a modern power ballad with a distinctly nostalgic feel; a song that is relatable to anyone who’s ever experienced a toxic situation. From the moment we wrote this song I always felt it could have crossover appeal to most any musical genre — much like Queensryche did with Silent Lucidity.“

Mehr Informationen zu A-Z und ihrem neuen Album A2Z² findet ihr hier:

