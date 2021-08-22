Aborted: „[..]Marc Zuckerberg ist ein Roboter[..]“

Die Death Metal-Crew Aborted veröffentlichte die dritte Single aus ihrem kommenden 11. Studioalbum ManiaCult. Studioalbum ManiaCult. Dafür hat die Band auch Joe Badolato, Sänger der Deathcore-Combo Fit For An Autopsy, eingeladen, um den Titeltrack des Albums noch brutaler zu gestalten.

Die Single und das Musikvideo zu ManiaCult findet ihr hier:

Die Band kommentiert:“Like lambs to the slaughter, Wayland takes you to your next trip after you spent the night in hell. Ghouls and Ghoulettes, we are very proud to present to you the title track of our new album Maniacult, errr… ‘MANIACULT’!!! This song features a very special guest, our good friend and one and only Joebad from Fit for an Autopsy making sure you shake dat ass during its heavier parts. We hope you enjoy becoming part of the ManiaCult, as we have quite a few surprises left to come! We have such sights to show you…”

