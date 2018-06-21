Aeternitas‚ neue Single The Raven ist ab sofort verfügbar und kommt in Begleitung eines besonderen Lyric Videos. Schaut es euch hier an.

Es ist die zweite Single vom kommenden Album Tales Of The Grotesque, das am 29. Juni erscheinen wird. Zur ersten Single, The Experiment, gibt es hier ein offizielles Video.

Hier kann man das Album bestellen.

Tales Of The Grotesque wurde von Alex Hunziger bei Sonofatum gemischt und von Darius van Helfteren bei Amsterdam Mastering gemastert. Das Albumartwork stammt von Kurt Wörsdörfer (Headcrime Artwork). Alle Songs des Albums basieren auf Gedichten und Kurzgeschichten von Edgar Allan Poe.

Aeternitas – Tales Of The Grotesque

1. The Tell-Tale Heart

2. The Raven

3. The Experiment

4. Dream In A Dream

5. Child Of The Darkness

6. Eldorado

7. Deus Ex Machina

8. The Bells

9. The Portrait

10. Eleonora

11. Annabel Lee

12. A Case Of Revenge

Tales Of The Grotesque // Videos

The Experiment (Official Video) – https://youtu.be/Pr6PjhBstbE

The Raven (Extended Lyric Video) – https://youtu.be/V2OUBxyk-LU

Aeternitas Live

30.06.2018 DE Hamburg – Bambi Galore

