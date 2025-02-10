Alcest: veröffentlichen neues Video zu „Améthyste“

Die französische Shoegaze/Indie-Band Alcest veröffentliche letzten Freitag ihr brandneues Video zu Améthyste. Das neue Album Les Chants De L’Aurore wurde am 21. Juni 2024 über Nuclear Blast Records veröffentlicht. Es ist das 7. Album der Band.

Seht euch das Video zu Améthyste hier an:

Bestellt/streamt Les Chants De L’Aurore hier: https://alcest.bfan.link/leschantsdelaurore

Neige kommentiert: „Our long time friend and collaborator William Lacalmontie followed us during our last European tour promoting Les Chants de L’Aurore in order to make a music video documenting our experience and the shows we have been playing every night. I asked him not only to focus on the band but also pay homage to our fans, our crew, our community who have been so supportive to us since the early days of Alcest. This video is the way we found to tell you thank you. Our world tour is keeping on in North America from February to mid March, and then we will go to Asia. We Iive such a beautiful adventure, and all this would be impossible without your love and support. Take care and see you very soon again!“

Alcest sind:

Neige | Gesang, Gitarren, Bass, Synthesizer

Winterhalter | Schlagzeug

