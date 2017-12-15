Die britische Metalcore/Rock-Band ASKING ALEXANDRIA veröffentlichen am Freitag ihr fünftes und selbstbetiteltes Album auf Sumerian Records/Warner.

Passend dazu verkündet einer der derzeit erfolgreichen Rock/Metal-Acts aus UK folgende weitere Live-Shows in Deutschland:

29.01.2018: Köln – Palladium (+ Black Veil Brides, + To The Rats and Wolves)

01-03.06.2018: Rock Am Ring / Rock im Park Festivals

26.06.2018: Hamburg – Markthalle

30.06.2018: Vainstream Festival

ASKING ALEXANDRIA via Facebook:

„From 2009-2013 Asking Alexandria was an unstoppable, runaway train. During that time, we lost our way and it was uncertain if we should even carry on. It was YOUR unwavering love and support that gave us the courage and the strength to continue working towards our dreams. Fast forward to now, and we can say that we’ve created the most exciting album of our careers – an album we are most proud of. Thank you for keeping Asking Alexandria alive. Thank you for continuing to support us when things got hard. This album is for you. Ladies and gentlemen, we have finally found what we lost many years ago, and I promise you will hear it shining through whole heartedly in this album. Our self titled, fifth studio album. This is Asking Alexandria.“

Pre-Order: http://aalp5.com/

Tracklist:

Alone In A Room Into The Fire Hopelessly Hopeful Where Did It Go? Rise Up When The Lights Come On Under Denver Vultures Eve I Am One Empire (feat. Bingx) Room 138

