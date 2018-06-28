Nach diversen Songteasern und Full Song Videos haben Atrocity nun endlich ein offizielles Video für ihre brandneue Single veröffentlicht! Schaut euch Shadowtaker in all seiner blutigen Pracht an.

Das Video wurde in Zusammenarbeit mit Mastersound Entertainment von Rainer ZIPP Fränzen / Und Action! produziert.

Atrocitys OKKULT II – ein düsteres und brutales Death Metal Meisterwerk – wird am nächsten Freitag, den 6. Juli 2018, erscheinen und in unterschiedlichen Formaten erhältlich sein, wie z.B. als Jewel Case CD, limitiertes Mediabook mit anderem Artwork und Bonus CD, als limitierte Vinyl LP sowie als limitiertes Metall Box-Set inklusive dem Mediabook, einem T-Shirt, einem Sticker, Postkarten und einer signierten Autogrammkarte. Hier kann man das Album bestellen.

Eine besondere Record Release Show wird im Zuge des Sunstorm Open Airs am 6. Juli 2018 in Nordheim stattfinden.

Atrocity – OKKULT II (Jewel Case/LP)

1. Masters Of Darkness

2. Shadowtaker

3. Bloodshed And Triumph

4. Spell Of Blood

5. Menschenschlachthaus

6. Gates To Oblivion (Feat. Marc Grewe)

7. Infernal Sabbath

8. All Men Must Die

9. Phantom Ghost

10. Devil’s Covenant (Feat. LG Petrov)

11. The Golden Dawn

Bonus CD

1. Masters Of Darkness (Instrumental Version)

2. Shadowtaker (Instrumental Version)

3. Bloodshed And Triumph (Instrumental Version)

4. Spell Of Blood (Instrumental Version)

5. Menschenschlachthaus (Instrumental Version)

6. Gates To Oblivion (Instrumental Version)

7. Infernal Sabbath (Instrumental Version)

8. All Men Must Die (Instrumental Version)

9. Phantom Ghost (Instrumental Version)

10. Devil’s Covenant (Instrumental Version)

11. The Golden Dawn (Instrumental Version)

Atrocity Live

06.07.2018 DE Nordheim – Sunstorm Open Air (Special „OKKULT II“ Release Show)

