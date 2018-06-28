Nach diversen Songteasern und Full Song Videos haben Atrocity nun endlich ein offizielles Video für ihre brandneue Single veröffentlicht! Schaut euch Shadowtaker in all seiner blutigen Pracht an.
Das Video wurde in Zusammenarbeit mit Mastersound Entertainment von Rainer ZIPP Fränzen / Und Action! produziert.
Atrocitys OKKULT II – ein düsteres und brutales Death Metal Meisterwerk – wird am nächsten Freitag, den 6. Juli 2018, erscheinen und in unterschiedlichen Formaten erhältlich sein, wie z.B. als Jewel Case CD, limitiertes Mediabook mit anderem Artwork und Bonus CD, als limitierte Vinyl LP sowie als limitiertes Metall Box-Set inklusive dem Mediabook, einem T-Shirt, einem Sticker, Postkarten und einer signierten Autogrammkarte. Hier kann man das Album bestellen.
Eine besondere Record Release Show wird im Zuge des Sunstorm Open Airs am 6. Juli 2018 in Nordheim stattfinden.
Atrocity – OKKULT II (Jewel Case/LP)
1. Masters Of Darkness
2. Shadowtaker
3. Bloodshed And Triumph
4. Spell Of Blood
5. Menschenschlachthaus
6. Gates To Oblivion (Feat. Marc Grewe)
7. Infernal Sabbath
8. All Men Must Die
9. Phantom Ghost
10. Devil’s Covenant (Feat. LG Petrov)
11. The Golden Dawn
Atrocity – OKKULT II (Mediabook w/ Bonus CD)
1. Masters Of Darkness
2. Shadowtaker
3. Bloodshed And Triumph
4. Spell Of Blood
5. Menschenschlachthaus
6. Gates To Oblivion (Feat. Marc Grewe)
7. Infernal Sabbath
8. All Men Must Die
9. Phantom Ghost
10. Devil’s Covenant (Feat. LG Petrov)
11. The Golden Dawn
Bonus CD
1. Masters Of Darkness (Instrumental Version)
2. Shadowtaker (Instrumental Version)
3. Bloodshed And Triumph (Instrumental Version)
4. Spell Of Blood (Instrumental Version)
5. Menschenschlachthaus (Instrumental Version)
6. Gates To Oblivion (Instrumental Version)
7. Infernal Sabbath (Instrumental Version)
8. All Men Must Die (Instrumental Version)
9. Phantom Ghost (Instrumental Version)
10. Devil’s Covenant (Instrumental Version)
11. The Golden Dawn (Instrumental Version)
Shadowtaker (Official Video) – https://youtu.be/0jEzVtQdJP0
Masters Of Darkness (Full Song) – https://youtu.be/By2Z_Qw0m68
Bloodshed And Triumph (Full Song) – https://youtu.be/iopstFHL8Rk
Spell Of Blood (Song Teaser) – https://youtu.be/K4jzUU48BFQ
Menschenschlachthaus (Song Teaser) – https://youtu.be/HyWt6EgsiTQ
Gates To Oblivion [Feat. Marc Grewe] (Song Teaser) – https://youtu.be/ygkK4MUef4c
Infernal Sabbath (Song Teaser) – https://youtu.be/sU320o0s0Ro
All Men Must Die (Song Teaser) – https://youtu.be/c0Oufo3rbRA
Phantom Ghost (Song Teaser) – https://youtu.be/GwUPTXRu-pY
Atrocity Live
06.07.2018 DE Nordheim – Sunstorm Open Air (Special „OKKULT II“ Release Show)
http://www.atrocity.de
https://www.facebook.com/AtrocityOfficial
https://twitter.com/atrocitypage
https://www.youtube.com/user/AtrocityOfficial
https://www.instagram.com/atrocity_official
https://spoti.fi/2IJ8F9g