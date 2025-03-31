Austere: Europatournee 2025 hat begonnen

Austere haben am vergangenen Freitag, den 28. März, ihre bereits angekündigte Europatour gestartet, die sie zusammen mit Lunar Tombfields beim Witch’s Hollow Festival im schweizerischen Mont de Coeuve eröffneten. In diesem Zuge haben Sie die Veröffentlichung ihres neuen Albums und der ersten Single Time Awry angekündigt.

Seht euch das Video zu Time Awry hier an:

Video-Credit: by D. Jenkins

Austere kommentieren: „The first single, Time Awry was the second song written for The Stillness Of Dissolution, our forthcoming new album“, erklärt Gitarrist, Keyboarder und Sänger Mitchell Keepin im Namen des Duos. „The first few songs written for the album tend to have a slightly more stripped back ‚rock‘ sound than those written later, and that is on display here. Lyrically, it is presented from the viewpoint of a betrayed and solemn soul – a man with a heightened awareness of the inescapable running of time and seeking to accelerate that process.“

Austere – The Stillness Of Dissolution 2025

w/ Lunar Tombfields

28 MAR 2025 Mont de Coeuve (CH) Witch’s Hollow Festival

29 MAR 2025 Paris (FR) Le Java

30 MAR 2025 Antwerpen (BE) Samhain Fest

31 MAR 2025 Bochum (DE) Die Trompete

02 APR 2025 Bordeaux (FR) Salem

03 APR 2025 Bilbao (ES) Mytho

08 APR 2025 Erfurt (DE) From Hell

09 APR 2025 Erba (IT) Centrale Rock

10 APR 2025 Praha (CZ) Modra Vopice

11 APR 2025 Wien (AU) Escape

12 APR 2025 Budapest (HU) Robot

13 APR 2025 Košice (SK) Collosseum

20 APR 2025 München (DE) Dark Easter Metal Meeting

Austere –Dissolution Australian Shows 2025

w/ Skuggor & Paroxysmal Desent

22 MAY 2025 Fortitude Valley, QLD (AU) Soapbox

23 MAY 2025 Newtown, NSW (AU) The Vanguard

24 MAY 2025 Richmond, VIC (AU) The Leadbeater

Die Trackliste zum kommenden Album The Stillness Of Dissolution findet ihr hier im Time For Metal Release-Kalender.

Austere Besetzungsliste:

Mitchell Keepin – Gitarren, Bass, Keyboards, Gesang

Tim Yatras – Schlagzeug, Keyboards, Gesang

