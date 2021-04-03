Aviana: veröffentlicht neue Single / Video „Oblivion“

Nach der Einführung der neuen Aviana mit der vorherigen Single Retaliation ist der schwedische Metalcore-Act nun mit einem neuen Song mit dem Titel Oblivion zurück. Die Single ist der nächste Teil des dunklen Pfades, der durch die aktuelle Aviana-Geschichte führt und mehr über das nächste Kapitel der Geschichte unter der Leitung von Sänger Joel Holmqvist erklärt.

„This song is angry, and honest. The first phrase in the lyrics saying „I am not stating a lie for you“ explains a lot. When you are in a relationship with someone, a friend, a relative or a loved one. You can’t do whatever pleases only you. You always have to be nice and think about the way you act towards others. I guess that’s mainly what this song is about, someone being a total asshole and not seeing it.“ Joel says.