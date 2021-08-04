Awake The Dreamer: veröffentlichen Neuinterpretation von ‚Believe‘ aus ihrem Debütalbum »Damaged Souls«

Das schwedische Metal-Quintett Awake The Dreamer veröffentlicht die Akustikversion von Believe, der ursprünglich von ihrem Debütalbum Damaged Souls stammt, welches in eine Neuinterpretation von insgesamt fünf Songs verwandelt wird und am 10. September über Arising Empire veröffentlicht wird.

Schaut Believe (reimagined) jetzt:

“It feels great to finally release some new content to you all! Believe may be familiar to you, but now you can listen to this reimagined version in a completely different context. We hope you enjoy it!”, so die Band.

“Back in 2018 we released Believe which was the first song we released that I played a major part in writing. It became extra special with my Grandfathers voice being featured on the track, immortalising his essence forever.” sagt Benjamin Turesson (Bass/Vocals).

Checkt den Original-Track Believe hier.

“On April 6th 2020 at around 6 pm my mum called me with the news that my grandpa had just passed away from Covid-19. I was absolutely devastated and the first thing I did was to rewrite Believe so that it could be a commemoration to Grandpa and the amazing man he was. I hope you can enjoy this new version of Believe as a tribute to one of the best people I have ever known as well as a song unlike anything else we have ever released.“ fährt Benjamin fort.

“To anyone else who has lost someone to Covid-19 our hearts go out to you and this song is dedicated to you and your loss as well.“ schließt Benjamin ab.

May your voice live on forever in this song.

Rest in peace Robert Weston ❤️

Awake The Dreamer, die als Thronerben der Skandinavischen Melodic Metalcore/Post-Hardcore Bands Adept und In Flames angepriesenen Jungs.

2018 sind Awake The Dreamer auf einigen auserlesenen Festivals in Deutschland, Österreich und Schweden aufgetreten und haben auch ein paar Shows als Support der Post-Hardcore Helden Adept, zusammen mit den japanischen Metalcore Überfliegern von Crystal Lake in Deutschland und der Schweiz gespielt. Im August waren die Stockholmer auch bei exklusiven Shows in Schweden und Norwegen als Opener der australischen Tech-Metalcore Legenden von Northlane dabei, bevor sie nach Japan in Tokyo zu einem exklusiven Auftritt auf dem True North Festival reisten.

Mit ihrem Debütalbum im Gepäck, haben sie schon viele Touren in aller Welt gespielt, einschließlich Großbritannien, Europa, Japan und vor kurzem auch in China.