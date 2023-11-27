Battle Beast: kündigen neue EU-Tourdaten für 2024 an

Battle Beast freuen sich, bekannt geben zu können, dass ihre kürzlich verschobene UK- und EU-Tournee für nächstes Jahr neu angesetzt wurde und nun Ende September und Anfang Oktober 2024 stattfinden wird. Die finnische Metal-Band Brymir wird als Support auftreten. Eine neue Show wurde in Southampton (UK) im The 1865 angekündigt, und die bereits ausverkaufte Show in Bristol wurde nun in die Marble Factory verlegt.

Battle Beast erklärte:

„We are so happy to finally put these dates on our roadmap, and can’t wait to unleash this overdose of metal on UK and EU. Battle Beast will be back with a vengeance – stronger than ever!“

Battle Beast veröffentlichten ihr irrsinnig brillantes letztes Album Circus Of Doom Anfang 2022, das am Jahresende mit einer äußerst erfolgreichen Europatournee live auf der Bühne zelebriert wurde, einschließlich dreier mitreißender UK-Termine. Abgerundet wurde das letzte Jahr durch die herausragende Nachricht, dass ihr vorheriges Album No More Hollywood Endings (2019) in ihrem Heimatland Finnland Goldstatus und Bringer Of Pain (2017) Platinstatus erreicht hat.

Battle Beast

Circus Of Doom Over Europe – 2024 Tour

23 Sep 2024 DE Berlin, Hole 44

24 Sep 2024 NL Haarlem Patronaat

25 Sep 2024 BE Antwerp, Zappa Club

27 Sep 2024 UK Southampton, The 1865

28 Sep 2024 UK London, Electric Brixton

29 Sep 2024 UK Birmingham, XOYO

30 Sep 2024 UK Glasgow, Garage

01 Oct 2024 UK Manchester, Academy 2

03 Oct 2024 UK Bristol, Marble Factory

* Tickets für die neu angesetzten Termine sind ab sofort über die hinterlegten Links erhältlich.

Seit ihrem Debütalbum Steel von 2011 haben Battle Beast über 250 Millionen digitale Streams erreicht. Neben den riesigen #1-Erfolgen ihrer letzten vier Alben in den Albumcharts ihres Heimatlandes Finnland, erreichte ihr letztes Album Circus Of Doom (2022) einen bemerkenswerten #9 in den deutschen Albumcharts.

Holt euch Circus Of Doom im Format eurer Wahl: https://bfan.link/circusofdoom

Mehr von Circus Of Doom:

Wings Of Light (Official Music Video): https://youtu.be/JzILGd0NAfM

Master Of Illusion (Official Music Video): https://youtu.be/6sLSyTEXfCI

Eye Of The Storm (Official Music Video): https://youtu.be/C7Z-IP2onYQ

Where Angels Fear To Fly (Official Music Video): https://youtu.be/hn6v1FptxQc

Battle Beast sind:

Noora Louhimo | Gesang

Eero Sipilä | Bass

Joona Björkroth | Gitarren

Juuso Soinio | Gitarristen

Janne Björkroth | Keyboards

Pyry Vikki | Schlagzeug

Battle Beast online:

https://battlebeast.fi/home

https://www.facebook.com/battlebeastofficial/

https://www.instagram.com/battlebeastband/