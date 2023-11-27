Battle Beast: kündigen neue EU-Tourdaten für 2024 an

Battle Beast freuen sich, bekannt geben zu können, dass ihre kürzlich verschobene UK- und EU-Tournee für nächstes Jahr neu angesetzt wurde und nun Ende September und Anfang Oktober 2024 stattfinden wird. Die finnische Metal-Band Brymir wird als Support auftreten. Eine neue Show wurde in Southampton (UK) im The 1865 angekündigt, und die bereits ausverkaufte Show in Bristol wurde nun in die Marble Factory verlegt.
Battle Beast erklärte:
„We are so happy to finally put these dates on our roadmap, and can’t wait to unleash this overdose of metal on UK and EU. Battle Beast will be back with a vengeance – stronger than ever!“
Battle Beast veröffentlichten ihr irrsinnig brillantes letztes Album Circus Of Doom Anfang 2022, das am Jahresende mit einer äußerst erfolgreichen Europatournee live auf der Bühne zelebriert wurde, einschließlich dreier mitreißender UK-Termine. Abgerundet wurde das letzte Jahr durch die herausragende Nachricht, dass ihr vorheriges Album No More Hollywood Endings (2019) in ihrem Heimatland Finnland Goldstatus und Bringer Of Pain (2017) Platinstatus erreicht hat.
Battle Beast
Circus Of Doom Over Europe – 2024 Tour
23 Sep 2024 DE Berlin, Hole 4424 Sep 2024 NL Haarlem Patronaat 25 Sep 2024 BE Antwerp, Zappa Club 27 Sep 2024 UK Southampton, The 1865 28 Sep 2024 UK London, Electric Brixton 29 Sep 2024 UK Birmingham, XOYO 30 Sep 2024 UK Glasgow, Garage 01 Oct 2024 UK Manchester, Academy 203 Oct 2024 UK Bristol, Marble Factory
* Tickets für die neu angesetzten Termine sind ab sofort über die hinterlegten Links erhältlich.
Seit ihrem Debütalbum Steel von 2011 haben Battle Beast über 250 Millionen digitale Streams erreicht. Neben den riesigen #1-Erfolgen ihrer letzten vier Alben in den Albumcharts ihres Heimatlandes Finnland, erreichte ihr letztes Album Circus Of Doom (2022) einen bemerkenswerten #9 in den deutschen Albumcharts.
Holt euch Circus Of Doom im Format eurer Wahl: https://bfan.link/circusofdoom
Mehr von Circus Of Doom:
Wings Of Light (Official Music Video): https://youtu.be/JzILGd0NAfM
Master Of Illusion (Official Music Video): https://youtu.be/6sLSyTEXfCI
Eye Of The Storm (Official Music Video): https://youtu.be/C7Z-IP2onYQ
Where Angels Fear To Fly (Official Music Video): https://youtu.be/hn6v1FptxQc
Battle Beast sind:
Noora Louhimo | Gesang
Eero Sipilä | Bass
Joona Björkroth | Gitarren
Juuso Soinio | Gitarristen
Janne Björkroth | Keyboards
Pyry Vikki | Schlagzeug
