The Halo Effect: veröffentlichen Video zur brandneuen Single „The Defiant One“

Das Debütalbum Days Of The Lost von The Halo Effect stürmte in ganz Europa die Charts – #1 in Schweden, #3 in Großbritannien, #6 in Deutschland, Österreich und Finnland und #8 in der Schweiz.
Es folgte eine ausgedehnte Europatournee mit Machine Head und Amon Amarth, sowie zahlreiche Festivals und Headline-Shows. Während die Fans sehnsüchtig auf den Nachfolger ihres umwerfenden Debütalbums Days Of The Lost warten, präsentiert die Band ein Video zu dem Song The Defiant One, der schon seit geraumer Zeit ein fester Bestandteil ihrer Live-Setlist ist.
Mikael Stanne kommentiert:
”The Defiant One was recorded during the Days Of The Lost sessions and has been one of the songs we have played live last year. So in order to hold you over before we present you with what we have written and recorded for the next album here is The Defiant One. The video was shot at Pustervik, Gothenburg during our sold out tour of Sweden and it captures us in our hometown among some of our closest friends. Enjoy!”
Seht euch das Video zu The Defiant One hier an:
The Halo Effect werden sich ihren Landsleuten von Meshuggah auf ihrer Frühjahrstour 2024 anschließen. Lasst euch diese Termine nicht entgehen!
07.03. HU Budapest – Barba Negra
08.03. CZ Prague – Forum Karlin
11.03. DE Wiesbaden – Schlachthof
12.03. DE Hamburg – Grosse Freiheit
15.03. PL Warsaw – Stodola
16.03. DE Berlin – Columbiahalle
17.03. PL Krakow – Studio
19.03. DE Munich – Tonhalle
20.03. IT Milan – Alcatraz
21.03. CH Lausanne – Salle Métropole
23.03. ES Bilbao – Santana 27
24.03. ES Madrid – La Riviera
25.03. ES Barcelona – Razzmatazz
28.03. DE Cologne – Palladium
The Halo Effect sind:
Niclas Engelin | Gitarre
Jesper Strömblad | Gitarre
Mikael Stanne | Gesang
Peter Iwers | Bass
Daniel Svensson | Schlagzeug
