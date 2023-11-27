The Halo Effect: veröffentlichen Video zur brandneuen Single „The Defiant One“

Das Debütalbum Days Of The Lost von The Halo Effect stürmte in ganz Europa die Charts – #1 in Schweden, #3 in Großbritannien, #6 in Deutschland, Österreich und Finnland und #8 in der Schweiz.

Es folgte eine ausgedehnte Europatournee mit Machine Head und Amon Amarth, sowie zahlreiche Festivals und Headline-Shows. Während die Fans sehnsüchtig auf den Nachfolger ihres umwerfenden Debütalbums Days Of The Lost warten, präsentiert die Band ein Video zu dem Song The Defiant One, der schon seit geraumer Zeit ein fester Bestandteil ihrer Live-Setlist ist.

Mikael Stanne kommentiert:

”The Defiant One was recorded during the Days Of The Lost sessions and has been one of the songs we have played live last year. So in order to hold you over before we present you with what we have written and recorded for the next album here is The Defiant One. The video was shot at Pustervik, Gothenburg during our sold out tour of Sweden and it captures us in our hometown among some of our closest friends. Enjoy!”

Seht euch das Video zu The Defiant One hier an:

Hört euch den Song auf allen Plattformen an:

https://thehaloeffect.bfan.link/tdosg

The Halo Effect werden sich ihren Landsleuten von Meshuggah auf ihrer Frühjahrstour 2024 anschließen. Lasst euch diese Termine nicht entgehen!

07.03. HU Budapest – Barba Negra

08.03. CZ Prague – Forum Karlin

11.03. DE Wiesbaden – Schlachthof

12.03. DE Hamburg – Grosse Freiheit

15.03. PL Warsaw – Stodola

16.03. DE Berlin – Columbiahalle

17.03. PL Krakow – Studio

19.03. DE Munich – Tonhalle

20.03. IT Milan – Alcatraz

21.03. CH Lausanne – Salle Métropole

23.03. ES Bilbao – Santana 27

24.03. ES Madrid – La Riviera

25.03. ES Barcelona – Razzmatazz

28.03. DE Cologne – Palladium

The Halo Effect sind:

Niclas Engelin | Gitarre

Jesper Strömblad | Gitarre

Mikael Stanne | Gesang

Peter Iwers | Bass

Daniel Svensson | Schlagzeug

The Halo Effect online:

https://www.facebook.com/thehaloeffectse

https://www.instagram.com/thehaloeffectse/