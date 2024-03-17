Swansong: kündigen finnische Tourdaten zum Support ihres neuen Albums „Awakening“ an

Die Melodic Death Metal-Band Swansong hat für 2024 eine Reihe von Liveshows in Finnland angekündigt, um ihr aktuelles Album Awakening (Noble Demon) zu supporten (Review hier). Nach der erfolgreichen Veröffentlichung ihres Debütalbums im Dezember 2023 ist die Band nun bereit, auf Tour zu gehen und ihre elektrisierende Energie und mitreißende Musik an verschiedenen Veranstaltungsorten zu präsentieren.

Sängerin Jemiina kommentiert: „Feels so amazing to finally get to play our favourite songs from our just released debut album Awakening! Our booking agent Ilkka Laaksonen from Kallo Agency is amazing and we can’t wait to see our fans this summer at Nummirock and Tuska Festival! We have finally found our sound and we want to blast it around Finland! Pedal to the metal! See you at the gigs!“

Tourtermine:

15.03.2024 Ravintola Torvi, Lahti

30.03.2024 Lahtaamo Festival, Joensuu

20.04.2024 Hellsinki Metal Festival: See You In Hell Club, Bar Loose, Helsinki

20.06.2024 Nummirock Festival, Kauhajoki

30.06.2024 Tuska Festival, Helsinki

Mehr Infos zu Swansong und ihrem aktuelle Album Awakening bekommt ihr hier:

Awakening – Besetzung:

Gesang- Jemiina

Gitarre – Topi Pitkänen

Gittarre – Finn Widdow

Bass –Lauri Huovinen / Topi Pitkänen

Drums – Jimi Myöhänen

Schlagzeug für Awakening & Burning Flames – Markus Tikkanen

Swansong online:

https://www.facebook.com/officialswansong

https://www.instagram.com/officialswansong/