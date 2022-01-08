Battle Beast: veröffentlichen Musikvideo zur neuen Single „Where Angels Fear To Fly“

Nachdem das finnische Heavy-Metal-Sextett Battle Beast Anfang 2021 wieder bei Nuclear Blast unterschrieben hat, macht es sich erneut bereit, seine Kraft in Form seines brandneuen Meisterwerks Circus Of Doom auf die Welt loszulassen. Das Album wird am 21. Januar 2022 über Nuclear Blast veröffentlicht und in wahrer Battle Beast-Manier vereinen die 10 Tracks echten Heavy Metal mit Pop und Rock-Vibes, gepaart mit Noora Louhimos einzigartiger Stimme.

Heute veröffentlicht die Band ihre inspirierende und kraftvolle dritte Single Where Angels Fear To Fly, zu der es auch ein Musikvideo gibt.

Janne Björkroth kommentiert: „Where Angels Fear To Fly was born of gratitude to those who have had the courage to change the world. With the song we want to show our respect for those who have been cracking unequal structures for generations. It was inspired by our grandparents and other brave pioneers who have worked hard for a more equal society.

Where Angels Fear To Fly is dedicated to everyone who has encountered discrimination, unfair obstacles, or prejudices in their lives. It is written as an empowerment song for those who have to struggle to be heard and to gain the appreciation that every single one of us deserves.„