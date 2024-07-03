Beast In Black: veröffentlichen Video zum neuen Song „Power Of The Beast“

Beast In Black ist bekannt für ihre dynamische Mischung aus Power Metal, 80er-Jahre-Pop und elektronischer Musik. Ihre von der Kritik gefeierten Alben Berserker, From Hell With Love und Dark Connection haben ihre globale Präsenz gefestigt, zusammen mit bemerkenswerten Touren und Festivalauftritten. Ihre energiegeladenen Live-Auftritte und ihr einzigartiger Sound haben sie zu einem herausragenden Act in der modernen Metalszene gemacht.

Am vergangenen Donnerstag veröffentlichten Beast In Black einen neuen Song, zusammen mit einem großartigen Video – Power Of The Beast!

Diese elektrisierende Uptempo-Hymne fängt die Essenz von Beast In Blacks unverkennbarem Stil ein, mit kraftvollen Riffs, erhebendem Gesang und einem unvergesslichen Refrain, der euch zum Mitsingen bringt.

Das Video zu Power Of The Beast wurde von Katri Koppanen gedreht, die bereits bei den atemberaubenden Visuals zu Moonlight Rendezvous, One Night In Tokyo und Hardcore von Beast In Black Regie geführt hat.

Mastermind Anton Kabanen kommentiert: „Power Of The Beast takes us one step further in showcasing our passion towards high energy music, unstoppable beats, solid melodies, (synth)riffs and a meaningful message. It’s dedicated to everyone who’s in need of encouragement, motivation, determination and inner strength to aspire onward. The message of the song is like the unyielding attitude and empowering resolution of Guts, the protagonist from the manga Berserk. That said, the lyrics are indeed a hybrid based off Berserk and my own lifeview and experiences. With musical influences heavily permeated by the so called Super Eurobeat, which I have absorbed through the years, I think it’s fairly justified – but obviously with a tongue in cheek – to describe this song as Super Eurobeast! It’s the first of its kind but we promise you it’s definitely not gonna be the last!“

Seht euch das Video zu Power Of The Beast hier an:

Hört euch den Song auf allen Plattformen an: https://beastinblack.bfan.link/potbsg

Musikvideo-Regisseurin Katri Koppanen erzählt von ihrer Inspiration für das Video: “I began working on the music video script when only fragments of the lyrics were available, and Anton had just a few initial ideas about the song text. Even in the early stages, it was clear that the song’s message was going to be empowering and energetic, which resonated with me, especially given how dark, chaotic, and overwhelming the world has become in recent years. Quite often, I catch myself missing the innocence of movies from the 80s and 90s, where bad guys always got what they deserved. Inspired by that, I wanted to create something fun based on my favorite movies from that era—something that leaves you in a good mood at the end.”

Erlebt Beast In Black diesen Sommer auf Festivals und Shows:

05.07.2024 🇫🇷 Colombier – Plane’R

06.07.2024 🇫🇮 Iisalmi – Madfest

12.07.2024 🇭🇺 Dunaujvaros – Rockmaraton

13.07.2024 🇩🇪 Augsburg – Sommer am Kiez

14.07.2024 🇧🇬 Mogilovo – Midalidare

02.08.2024 🇩🇪 Wacken – Wacken Open Air

03.08.2024 🇨🇿 Ostrava – Ostrava v Plamenech

08.08.2024 🇫🇮 Helsinki – Hellsinki, headline show!

09.08.2024 🇧🇪 Kortrijk – Alcatraz

11.08.2024 🇬🇧 Derbyshire – Bloodstock

16.08.2024 🇫🇷 Carhaix – Motocultor

17.08.2024 🇨🇭 Cudrefin – Rock The Lakes

30.08.2024 🇬🇷 Rethymno – Rethymno Rocks!

31.08.2024 🇩🇪 Gelsenkirchen- Maskenball

