Behemoth: veröffentlichen Video zu „Sowing Salt“

Um die Veröffentlichung ihres von der Kritik gefeierten neuen Studioalbums The Shit Ov God, das am 09. Mai erschienen ist, zu feiern, haben die polnischen Könige des Extreme Metal, Behemoth, ein beeindruckendes Musikvideo zu ihrer neuesten Single Sowing Salt veröffentlicht.

Seht euch das Video zu Sowing Salt hier an:

Nergal fügte hinzu: „Sowing Salt ist arguably one of the most brutal compositions in Behemoth’s catalogue to date. Unrelenting. Unapologetic. Absolute.“

Das Video wurde von Zev Deans inszeniert, mit dem die Band bereits zuvor zusammengearbeitet hat. Er hat eine visuelle Darstellung geschaffen, die das Lied sowohl musikalisch als auch lyrisch kraftvoll ergänzt. Und die Texte? „Just as radical and confrontational as music itself.“

Mit der post-apokalyptischen und retro-futuristischen Bildsprache, die das Video dominiert, betreten Behemoth neues Terrain, ohne das visuelle Leitmotiv und die thematische Virulenz, die sie in ihrer über drei Jahrzehnten währenden Karriere etabliert haben, zu opfern.

Nergal kommentierte: “Nearly 35 years in, thirteen albums deep — that’s a hell of a journey. And now, with full honesty and open veins, we give you this: The Shit Ov God is upon you. The new era begins as we bled for this monumental labor! Take this, all of you, eat and drink from it for this is our body given up for you! Rejoice!”

Seht euch gern die Meinung unseres TFM-Redakteurs Oliver J. an, der das neueste Meisterwerk von Behemoth für euch auf Herz und Nieren geprüft hat:

Behemoth Live: 19.06. BE Dessel – Graspop Metal Meeting

Mehr Infos zu Behemoth und ihrem 13. Studioalbum The Shit Ov God findet ihr hier.

Behemoth online:

https://www.behemoth.pl/

https://www.facebook.com/behemoth

https://www.instagram.com/behemothofficial/