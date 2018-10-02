Bevor am Freitag das ungeduldig erwartete neue Album I Loved You at Your Darkest erscheint, legen Behemoth heute das Video zur neuen Single Bartzabel vor.

Chefdenker Nergal dazu: „Bartzabel is a song that came in the midst of a Behemoth rehearsal… We had no structure, no vision – but piece by piece, it came to be, and we were extremely excited by the result. To us, it’s the eye of the ILYAYD storm: sonically calmer and slower than anything else on the record, but definitely one of the darkest!

Lyrically, we (myself and Krzysztof Azarewicz) were inspired by Aleister Crowley’s conjuration of the Spirit Of Mars – which the video, by our trusted friends in Grupa 13, depicts beautifully…I may even go as far to say that it’s my favourite Behemoth video of all time! I hope you all enjoy it, and we look forward to ILYAYD’s launch this Friday!“

Produziert wurde I Loved You at Your Darkest von der Band selbst, Daniel Bergstrand (Meshuggah, In Flames) übernahm die Ko-Produktion des Schlagzeugs, Matt Hyde (Slayer, Children Of Bodom) erledigte den Mix und Tom Baker (Nine Inch Nails, Marilyn Manson) sorgte für das Mastering. Des Weiteren steuerte ein 17köpfiges polnisches Orchester, arrangiert von Jan Stoklosa, die sinfonischen Elemente bei.

Auf http://behemoth.lnk.to/ILYAYD kann I Loved You At Your Darkest vorbestellt und das unzensierte Video zu Bartzabel gesehen werden.

Um das Album in verschiedenen Formaten, sowie die bereits erschienene God = Dog exklusive 7″ Picture Disc (vor)zubestellen, surft auf: http://nblast.de/BehemothILYAYD

I Loved You at Your Darkest tracklisting

01. Solve

02. Wolves ov Siberia

03. God = Dog

04. Ecclesia Diabolica Catholica

05. Bartzabel

06. If Crucifixion Was Not Enough…

07. Angelvs XIII

08. Sabbath Mater

09. Havohej Pantocrator

10. Rom 5:8

11. We Are the Next 1000 Years

12. Coagvla

„It doesn’t get more blasphemous than this,“ erklärt Behemoth -Mastermind Nergal zum neuen Album I Loved You At Your Darkest, das am 5. Oktober über Nuclear Blast erscheint. Obwohl der Titel für das Album einer Black-Metal-Band höchst ungewöhnlich anmutet, werden Fans vom Ursprung noch überraschter sein als von den Worten selbst. „It’s a verse from the Bible,“ verrät Nergal. „It’s actually a quote from Jesus Christ himself. For Behemoth to use it as the basis of our record, it’s sacrilege to the extreme.“

Ein wahrer Sturm von Black-Metal-Perfektion und höllischen Riffs, donnernden Schlagzeug-Kanonaden und liturgischen Chören, die an klassisches Horror-Kino erinnern, machen I Loved You At Your Darkest zum bis dato dynamischsten Album der Band: extrem und radikal auf der einen Seite, aber auch die wohl rockigste Behemoth -Scheibe bislang.

Des Weiteren wird die Band ab Oktober/November im Rahmen der Ecclesia Diabolica Tour mit At The Gates und Wolves In The Throne Room auf Tour gehen. Zuerst in Nordamerika, im Januar/Februar dann auch in Europa. Siehe alle Termine unten!

Tickets gibt es unter www.nuclearblast.de

Behemoth Ecclesia Diabolica America 2018 e.v. tour dates

w/ At The Gates, Wolves In The Throne Room

Oct. 20 – Phoenix, AZ – Van Buren

Oct. 22 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

Oct. 23 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theatre

Oct. 24 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

Oct. 26 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade

Oct. 27 – Tampa, FL – Jannus Landing

Oct. 29 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

Oct. 30 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

Nov. 1 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

Nov. 2 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

Nov. 3 – New York, NY – Playstation Theater

Nov. 4 – Montreal, QC – M-Telus

Nov. 6 – Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall

Nov. 7 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall

Nov. 9 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

Nov. 10 – Minneapolis, MN – Cabooze

Nov. 11 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman

Nov. 13 – Denver, CO – The Ogden Theatre

Nov. 14 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

Nov. 16 – Calgary, AB – MacEwan Ballroom

Nov. 17 – Edmonton, AB – Union Hall

Nov. 19 – Vancouver, BC – The Commodore Ballroom

Nov. 20 – Seattle, WA – Showbox Market

Nov. 21 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

Nov. 23 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom

Nov. 24 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern Theatre

Behemoth Ecclesia Diabolica Evropa 2019 e.v. tour dates

w/ At The Gates, Wolves In The Throne Room

Jan. 10 – Frankfurt, Germany – Batschkapp

Jan. 11 – Munich, Germany – Tonhalle

Jan. 13 – Vienna, Austria – Arena

Jan. 15 – Zurich, Switzerland – Komplex 457

Jan. 16 – Milano, Italy – Alcatraz

Jan. 17 – Lyon, France – Le Transbordeur

Jan. 18 – Barcelona, Spain – Razzmatazz

Jan. 19 – Madrid, Spain – La Riviera

Jan. 21 – Toulouse, France – Le Bikini

Jan. 22 – Paris, France – Bataclan

Jan. 23 – Oberhausen, Germany – Turbinenhalle

Jan. 24 – Berlin, Germany – Huxleys

Jan. 25 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega

Jan. 26 – Stockholm, Sweden – Annexet

Jan. 29 – Helsinki, Finland – The Circus

Jan. 30 – Tampere, Finland – Pakkahuone

Feb. 1 – Hamburg, Germany – Grosse Freiheit 36

Feb. 4 – Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg – Rockhal

Feb. 6 – Bristol, UK – Motion

Feb. 7 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute

Feb. 8 – London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town

Feb. 9 – Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz

Feb. 10 – Dublin, Ireland – Vicar Street

Feb. 11 – Glasgow, UK – QM Union

Behemoth Line-Up:

Nergal – vocals & guitars

Orion – bass & vocals

Inferno – drums & percussion

Behemoth online:

http://www.behemoth.pl

http://www.facebook.com/behemoth

http://instagram.com/behemothofficial

http://www.nuclearblast.de/behemoth

