Am 30. November werden Metal Blade eine 30th Anniversary Edition von einem der beliebtesten Riot Alben überhaupt veröffentlichen, Thundersteel.
Ursprünglich 1988 veröffentlicht, bekommt die Neuauflage das Metal Blade Treatment Güteklasse A spendiert und die CD enthält gar eine Bonus-DVD mit teilweise exklusivem Footage.
Surft rüber zu EMP oder dem Metal Blade ebay-store, um euch eure Kopien zu sichern. Die folgenden Formate sind verfügbar:
–2-Digi-CD/DVD
–180g black vinyl
–pale thistle grey marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 300 copies)
–midnight blue purple marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 200 copies)
–clear lavender marbled (EU exclusive – limited to 200 copies)
–opaque violet marbled (US exclusive – limited to 200 copies)
–picture disc (limited to 500 copies)
Tracklisting Riot – Thundersteel – 30th Anniversary Edition CD:
01. Thundersteel (3’50)
02. Fight Or Fall (4’25)
03. Sign Of The Crimson Storm (4’40)
04. Flight Of The Warrior (4’17)
05. On Wings Of Eagles (5’41)
06. Johnny’s Back (5’32)
07. Bloodstreets (4’39)
08. Run For Your Life (4’08)
09. Buried Alive (Tell Tale Heart) (8’56)
10. Bloodstreets – Alternate Ending Version (4’43)
11. Buried Alive (Tell Tale Heart) – Alternate version (7’25)
12. On Wings Of Eagles – Live 1988
13. Flight Of The Warrior – Live 1988
14. Johnny’s Back – Live 1988
15. Thundersteel – Live 1988
Remastered by Patrick W. Engel at Temple of Disharmony in January 2017. Additional work in September 2018
DVD (total: tba / ca. 120 min)
1. Thundersteel Live in Halletsville, Texas, 1988 [Video] ca. 70 min
01 Fight Or Fall
02 Fire Down Under
03 Sign Of The Crimson Storm
04 On Wings Of Eagles
05 Buried Alive (Tell Tale Heart)
06 Flight Of The Warrior
07 Outlaw
08 Bloodstreets
09 Run For Your Life
10 Drum Solo
11 Johnny’s Back
12 Swords And Tequila / Blues Jam
13 Guitar Solo
14 Thundersteel
2. Thundersteel Anniversary Shows (recorded October 24th and 25th, 2009 in Tokyo, Japan) [Video]
01 Narita
02 Fight Of Fall
03 Sign Of The Crimson Storm
04 Swords And Tequila
05 Dance Of Death
06 Warrior
07 Flight Of The Warrior
08 Thundersteel
09 Documentary & Interview footage with Masa Itoh, Japan 1989
3. Production Videos
01 Bloodstreets
02 Born in America
03 Restless Breed