Behemoth: wiederveröffentlichen Debüt EP ‚And The Forests Dream Eternally‘

Am 18. September werden Behemoth ihre Debüt-EP And The Forests Dream Eternally sowohl auf CD als auch auf Vinyl erneut veröffentlichen. Ab sofort könnt ihr euch eure Kopien über metalblade.com/behemoth vorbestellen. Nachstehend alle verfügbaren Formate:
– digibook 2CD (hardcover digibook, 48-page booklet)
– 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)
– white vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 666 copies)
– clear sepia marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 300 copies)
– forest green marbled vinyl (EMP exclusive – limited to 200 copies)
– silver / black splatter vinyl (Kings Road exclusive – limited to 200 copies)
– clear / black dust vinyl (Kings Road exclusive – limited to 100 copies)
– cool grey marbled vinyl (US exclusive)
Ursprünglich 1995 veröffentlicht, erscheint And The Forests Dream Eternally als Doppel-LP und als 2-CD Mediabook, beide enthalten geradezu antikes Audiomaterial und exklusiven Inhalt. Nachstehend alle Details.
Gatefold 2LP
–Audio: Vinyl 1: And the Forests Dream Eternally; Vinyl 2: bonus vintage material
–24-seitiges Booklet inklusive Lyrics, alten Fotos, alten Flyern, alten Interviews aus Magazinen, Linernotes von verschiedenen Bands, Interviews mit den beiden Behemoth-Bandgründern Nergal und Baal, Interview mit dem Inhaber von Entropy Records wo ATFDE seinerzeit erschienen ist, J-cards rarer Rehearsals von 1993 (wurden damals an enge Freunde der Band verteilt), Scans alter Unterschriften und Beschreibungen alter Fotos.
2-CD Mediabook
–Audio: Disc 1: And the Forests Dream Eternally; Disc 2: bonus vintage material
–40-seitiges Booklet inklusive Lyrics, alten Fotos, alten Flyern, alten Interviews aus Magazinen, Linernotes von verschiedenen Bands, Interviews mit den beiden Behemoth-Bandgründern Nergal und Baal, Interview mit dem Inhaber von Entropy Records wo ATFDE seinerzeit erschienen ist, J-cards rarer Rehearsals von 1993 (wurden damals an enge Freunde der Band verteilt), Scans alter Unterschriften und Beschreibungen alter Fotos.
Behemoth online:
https://behemoth.pl/
https://www.facebook.com/behemoth
https://www.instagram.com/behemothofficial
https://twitter.com/behemothband