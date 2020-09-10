Behemoth: wiederveröffentlichen Debüt EP ‚And The Forests Dream Eternally‘

Am 18. September werden Behemoth ihre Debüt-EP And The Forests Dream Eternally sowohl auf CD als auch auf Vinyl erneut veröffentlichen. Ab sofort könnt ihr euch eure Kopien über metalblade.com/behemoth vorbestellen. Nachstehend alle verfügbaren Formate:

– digibook 2CD (hardcover digibook, 48-page booklet)

– 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

– white vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 666 copies)

– clear sepia marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 300 copies)

– forest green marbled vinyl (EMP exclusive – limited to 200 copies)

– silver / black splatter vinyl (Kings Road exclusive – limited to 200 copies)

– clear / black dust vinyl (Kings Road exclusive – limited to 100 copies)

– cool grey marbled vinyl (US exclusive)

Ursprünglich 1995 veröffentlicht, erscheint And The Forests Dream Eternally als Doppel-LP und als 2-CD Mediabook, beide enthalten geradezu antikes Audiomaterial und exklusiven Inhalt. Nachstehend alle Details.

Gatefold 2LP

–Audio: Vinyl 1: And the Forests Dream Eternally; Vinyl 2: bonus vintage material

–24-seitiges Booklet inklusive Lyrics, alten Fotos, alten Flyern, alten Interviews aus Magazinen, Linernotes von verschiedenen Bands, Interviews mit den beiden Behemoth-Bandgründern Nergal und Baal, Interview mit dem Inhaber von Entropy Records wo ATFDE seinerzeit erschienen ist, J-cards rarer Rehearsals von 1993 (wurden damals an enge Freunde der Band verteilt), Scans alter Unterschriften und Beschreibungen alter Fotos.

2-CD Mediabook

–Audio: Disc 1: And the Forests Dream Eternally; Disc 2: bonus vintage material

–40-seitiges Booklet inklusive Lyrics, alten Fotos, alten Flyern, alten Interviews aus Magazinen, Linernotes von verschiedenen Bands, Interviews mit den beiden Behemoth-Bandgründern Nergal und Baal, Interview mit dem Inhaber von Entropy Records wo ATFDE seinerzeit erschienen ist, J-cards rarer Rehearsals von 1993 (wurden damals an enge Freunde der Band verteilt), Scans alter Unterschriften und Beschreibungen alter Fotos.

