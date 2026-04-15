Beyond Creation: kündigen Neuauflage zum 15-jährigen Jubiläum von „The Aura“ an

Von Anfang an war klar, dass Beyond Creation eine besondere Ausstrahlung besaßen. Bereits 2011 bewies das Quartett aus Montréal mit ihrem Debütalbum, dass sie die nächste Stufe der progressiven Evolution im Technical Death Metal darstellten. Fünfzehn Jahre später glänzt das Genre noch immer im anhaltenden Glanz von The Aura.

Während sich die Beyond Creation darauf vorbereiten, ihr bahnbrechendes Debütalbum auf ihrer anstehenden Lateinamerika-Tournee erstmals in voller Länge zu präsentieren, kündigt die Band jetzt eine besondere Jubiläums-Neuauflage von The Aura an.

Hier könnt ihr das komplette Album hören:

Die Jubiläumsausgabe von The Aura erscheint am 17. Juli bei Season Of Mist.

“Fifteen years ago, The Aura marked the beginning of our sonic journey”, erinnert sich Simon Girard, Sänger und Gitarrist von Beyond Creation. “Our celebration of its 15th anniversary officially begins with this special limited-edition reissue. Join us in the celebration during our upcoming tour of Latin America with our special guests Fallujah, where we will perform the album in its entirety for the first time ever, as well as our new single Reverence”.

The Aura (Re-Release) – Trackliste:

No Request For The Corrupted Coexistence Chromatik Horizon Omnipresent Perception Injustice Revealed Le Détenteur The Aura Social Disability Elevation Path The Deported

Die neue, limitierte farbige Vinyl-Variante wurde mit 45 U/min geschnitten, um eine überragende Klangqualität zu gewährleisten. Sie enthält ein doppelseitiges, vollfarbiges Poster und einen gestickten Aufnäher.

Beyond Creation wurde 2005 in Montreal, Kanada, gegründet, doch erst 2010 war die Band mit ihrer Originalbesetzung – Simon Girard, Kevin Chatré, Guyot Bégin-Benoît und Dominic „Forest“ Lapointe – bereit für die Bühne. Ein Jahr später veröffentlichte die Band in Eigenregie ihr Debütalbum The Aura (2011), das schnell zu einem Highlight des Genres avancierte. Seitdem gelten Beyond Creation als der progressive, innovative und aufregende neue Metal-Sound ihrer Heimat Québec.

Beyond Creation – aktuelle Besetzung:

Simon Girard: Gesang & Gitarre

Kevin Chartré: Gitarre & Backgroundgesang

Hugo Doyon-Karout: Bass

Philippe Boucher: Schlagzeug

Beyond Creation online:

http://www.facebook.com/BeyondCreationOfficial

https://www.instagram.com/beyondcreationofficial/