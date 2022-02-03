BillyBio: veröffentlicht brandneuen Video Clip „Turn The Wounds“

Billy Graziadei, Gründungsmitglied von Biohazard sowie Gitarrist bei Powerflo, veröffentlicht am 25. März sein brandneues Album Leaders And Liars über AFM Records. Nach einem ersten Vorgeschmack mit One Life To Live Ende des Jahres, folgt nun ein weiterer, saftiger Hardcore-Nachschlag!

“Turn The Wounds is about battles, ranging from personal, internal struggles to societal warfare,“ so Graziadei. „It’s about the constant fighting between left and right, rich and poor, vaxxed and unvaxxed, science and religion, faith and atheism. There’s so much social manipulation in a constantly evolving information highway that is making a massive impact on our society. This sentiment is underpinned by lyrics including the opening salvo: I gotta turn these wounds into wisdom // don’t let your actions be guided by fear.“

Seht den neuen BillyBio Clip zu Turn The Wounds hier:

