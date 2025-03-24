Blackbriar: veröffentlichen brandneuen Song „I Buried Us“

Die niederländische Symphonic-Metal-Band Blackbriar hat heute ihren brandneuen Song I Buried Us veröffentlicht. Dieser kraftvolle Track vereint drückende Gitarrenriffs, majestätische orchestrale Elemente und rohe, emotionale Vocals.

Zora Cock äußert sich dazu: „I Buried Us captures the haunting aftermath of love laid to rest. In this song, I mentally dig a grave for a romance, but my imagination refuses to stay buried. I envision the two of us side by side, six feet under, a decayed heart still aching for their warmth. In my mind, we’re still dancing in the afterlife, twirling in the ‚what-ifs‘ and ‚could-have-beens.'“

Blackbriar sind:

Zora Cock – Gesang

René Boxem – Schlagzeug

Bart Winters – Gitarren

Robin Koezen – Gitarren

Siebe Sol Sijpkens – Bass

Ruben Wijga – Keyboards

