Die schwedischen Power Metaller Bloodbound haben sich seit ihren Debüt Nosferatu (2006) eine beachtliche, weltweite Fangemeine erspielt. 2011 schloss die Band einen Vertrag mit AFM und konnte ihre Popularität seither von Album zu Album steigern.

Daher freuen sich AFM Records und Bloodbound nun, der erfolgreichen Zusammenarbeit durch eine langfristige Vertragsverlängerung viele weitere gemeinsame Projekte folgen zu lassen.

Zunächst erfahren die beiden frühen Scheiben Unholy Cross und Book Of The Dead am 30.03. ihre Premiere auf Vinyl. Beide Titel sind auf je 300 Einheiten limitiert, Unholy Cross kommt in gelbem, Book Of The Dead in clear (Doppel-)Vinyl.

Anfang des Jahres erschien bereits die zweite Vinyl-Auflage des letztjährigen Chartalbums War Of Dragons, die jetzt (ebenfalls auf 300 Stück limitiert) in red/yellow Splatter Vinyl zu haben ist.

Fredrik Bergh von Bloodbound kommentiert:

„We are very happy to have extended our contract with AFM Records. We feel they are the perfect labels for us. AFM have a love for our kind of music and they give us artistic freedom. Unlike other labels they let us do what we wanna do, without trying to change the formula. We are continuously growing as a band and last year AFM did a stellar job putting War Of Dragons in the album charts in Germany, Switzerland and Sweden. We are looking forward to taking Bloodbound to the next level together with AFM Records!“

Kommentare

Kommentare