Am 19.10.2019 steigt ab 18:30 Uhr wieder das beste und geilste Metal-Festival im Kreis Düren:
Das B:O:M Brotherhood Of Metal-Festival Nr. 13 im KOMM Düren, August-Klotz-Str. 21, 52349 Düren
mit den Heavy Metal-Bands:
– Dawn Of Destiny
– Tarchon Fist (Italien)
– Ghosther
– Tumulus !
Facebook-Link zum B:O:M Brotherhood Of Metal-Festival Nr. 13:
https://www.facebook.com/events/2267393896643887/
Dawn Of Destiny
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=moK-oM9VyUY
https://www.facebook.com/groups/218111311557061/
Tarchon Fist
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lErPUmsRoMY
https://www.facebook.com/TARCHON-FIST-62330391412/
Ghosther (ehemals bekannt unter dem Namen Modo)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U9OPyHJD9RQ
https://www.facebook.com/ghostherband/
Tumulus
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HXRsCCLwzkA
https://www.facebook.com/tumulusmusic/
Der Eintritt beträgt 10,00 €.