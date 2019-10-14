Startseite
News
Steffen B.Steffen B.·
News
··1 Minute Lesedauer

B:O:M Brotherhood Of Metal-Festival Nr. 13

am 19. Oktober im KOMM Düren

Am 19.10.2019 steigt ab 18:30 Uhr wieder das beste und geilste Metal-Festival im Kreis Düren:

Das B:O:M Brotherhood Of Metal-Festival Nr. 13 im KOMM Düren, August-Klotz-Str. 21, 52349 Düren

mit den Heavy Metal-Bands:

– Dawn Of Destiny

– Tarchon Fist (Italien)

– Ghosther

– Tumulus !
Facebook-Link zum B:O:M Brotherhood Of Metal-Festival Nr. 13:
https://www.facebook.com/events/2267393896643887/

Dawn Of Destiny
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=moK-oM9VyUY
https://www.facebook.com/groups/218111311557061/

Tarchon Fist
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lErPUmsRoMY
https://www.facebook.com/TARCHON-FIST-62330391412/

Ghosther (ehemals bekannt unter dem Namen Modo)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U9OPyHJD9RQ
https://www.facebook.com/ghostherband/

Tumulus
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HXRsCCLwzkA
https://www.facebook.com/tumulusmusic/

Der Eintritt beträgt 10,00 €.

Weitere Beiträge
ROCKHARZ Open Air 2020: Bands, Bands, Bands