By Norse Music & Wardrunda: präsentieren Workshops auf dem Kulturfestival „Fire In The Mountains 2025“

Im Rahmen des bereits angekündigten Nordic Night Showcase wird By Norse Music eine Reihe von Workshops beim Fire In The Mountains 2025 organisieren, das auf dem Stammesland der Blackfeet Nation in Montana, USA, stattfinden wird. Mitglieder der Band Wardruna werden zusammen mit den Gründern des Labels und der Plattform By Norse Music eine Vielzahl von musikbezogenen Workshops leiten.

Die Workshops sind ein Bestandteil des Nordic Night Showcase, einem speziellen Programm beim Fire In The Mountains, das von By Norse, der Firekeeper Alliance, Wardruna und Fire In The Mountains organisiert wird. Die Veranstaltungen konzentrieren sich auf Musik, Natur und Kultur als gemeinsame Grundlage sowie auf Musik als Heilmittel in der modernen Welt und ihren Herausforderungen. Der Nordic Night Showcase wird zudem Auftritte von Lindy-Fay Hella & Dei Farne und BardSpec beinhalten.

Ivar Bjørnson, Mitinhaber von By Norse, äußert: „We thank you; the Firekeeper Alliance, Fire In The Mountains and The Blackfeet Nation – for inviting us and for letting us be part of not just a historic cultural event, but also to this workshop series. Getting to know the people, the philosophy and work behind the Firekeeper Alliance has been inspiring and rewarding on so many levels during these months of preparation and communication across the Atlantic – we are brimming with excitement and enthusiasm as we stock our ships and study the star maps for the journey ahead. Until soon!“

Charlie Speicher kommentiert im Namen der Firekeeper Alliance: „It is our great honor at Firekeeper Alliance to host our friends in Wardruna along with members of the By Norse Music family at our workshop series at FITM. In our short time as a non-profit organization, Wardruna and By Norse have stepped up and offered us massive support, for which we will be forever grateful. We couldn’t be more excited to feature these passionate artists, musicians, and industry professionals to celebrate with us by sharing their stories and knowledge at the festival. And we can’t wait for them to experience what we gave in store for them here in the Blackfeet Nation. This reciprocal exchange has affirmed our belief in the healing power of music and that when we connect with others that feel the same, there is no limit to the positive synergy we can create.“

Fire In The Mountains findet vom 25. bis 27. Juli 2025 im Herzen der Rocky Mountains auf dem Stammesland der Blackfeet Nation, Montana, USA, statt. In Übereinstimmung mit der indigenen Gemeinschaft, die das Festival ausrichtet, wird es eine alkoholfreie Veranstaltung sein.

Mehr Infos und Tickets: https://www.fitmfest.com/