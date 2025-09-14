Byzantine: präsentieren Animationsvideo zu „Harbinger“

Die Metal-Veteranen Byzantine aus Charleston, West Virginia, freuen sich, ihr neues Video zu Harbinger vorzustellen. Der Song stammt von ihrem aktuellen Album Harbingers, das im vergangenen Juni über Metal Blade Records veröffentlicht wurde. Seht euch das Video hier an:

Sänger Chris Ojeda äußert sich zu dem Stop-Motion-Clip: „This video has taken months to curate. We wanted to continue our path of handmade original artwork for this new album. My daughter Mallory and I wrote the script for the story, hired a young Claymation artist from Mexico named Adrian Venti to hand build every scene out of clay and brought Holly Grayson with Screaming Butterfly Entertainment (Justinian Code, The Cicada Tree, The Agonies) to edit all the footage to make this beautiful music video about a boy who, after losing his father, searches for his importance in life, only to be lured in by a voracious Wolf who steers the boy down a path of greed and selfishness. The boy is eventually saved by one random act of kindness towards a lone Raven. Ravens never forget.“

„Mallory and I are fans of all things stop motion. Movies like Fantastic Mr. Fox, Coraline, James And The Giant Peach, and music videos from Peter Gabriel, Bjork, Tool, and Primus. We modelled the main character after my six-year-old son, Henry. I hope you guys enjoy this labor of love and appreciate the amount of work and symbolism that has gone into the script, the Claymation, and the brilliant editing. Our team decided to push the creative aspect as far as we can and tell this story of a boy who just wants to be important.“

Das Video erscheint im Vorfeld der US-Herbsttour der Band, die ausgewählte Shows mit Cavalera Conspiracy, Fear Factory, Pissing Razors und weiteren umfasst!

Byzantine Live:

9/20/2025 123 Pleasant St. – Morgantown, WV w/ Truckstop

9/21/2025 Sharkey’s – Liverpool, NY w/ Cavalera Conspiracy, Sanguisugabogg, Enforced

9/23/2025 District Music Hall – Norwalk, CT w/ Cavalera Conspiracy, Fear Factory

9/24/2025 Preserving Underground – Pittsburgh, PA w/ Fear Factory

9/25/2025 Pierre’s – Fort Wayne, IN w/ Cavalera Conspiracy, Fear Factory

9/26/2025 Val-Air Ballroom – Des Moines, IA w/ Cavalera Conspiracy, Fear Factory

9/27/2025 The Rave – Milwaukee, WI w/ Fear Factory

9/28/2025 Red Flag – St. Louis, MO w/ Cavalera Conspiracy, Fear Factory

10/21/2025 The Masquerade – Atlanta, GA w/ Fear Factory

10/23/2025 Work Play – Birmingham, AL w/ Fear Factory

10/24/2025 Twist of Lime – New Orleans, LA w/ Woorms

10/25/2025 Club LA – Destin, FL w/ Fear Factory

10/26/2025 Beacham – Orlando, FL w/ Fear Factory

10/27/2025 Jannus Live – St. Petersburg, FL w/ Fear Factory

10/29/2025 Culture Room – Fort Lauderdale, FL w/ Fear Factory

11/01/2025 Broken Goblet – Bensalem, PA w/ Pissing Razors, Single Bullet Theory

11/02/2025 Mixers – Sabbatus, ME w/ Pissing Razors, Single Bullet Theory

11/03/2025 Gabes 252 – Westfield, MA w/ Pissing Razors, Single Bullet Theory

Tickets: byzantinewv.com

Mehr Informationen zu Byzantine und ihrem neuen Album Harbingers findet ihr hier.

