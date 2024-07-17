Caliban: veröffentlichen Single „I Was A Happy Kid Once“ und stellen neues Bandmitglied vor

Caliban haben nicht nur ihre neue Single I Was A Happy Kid Once veröffentlicht, sie freuen sich auch, ein neues Mitglied bekannt zu geben. “We are excited to announce that Iain Duncan has joined Caliban as our new bassist and clean vocalist. Iain’s incredible talent and fresh energy mark a thrilling new chapter for the band”. „Iains unglaubliches Talent und seine frische Energie markieren ein aufregendes neues Kapitel für die Band“, sagt die Band. „Mit Iain an Bord stürzen wir uns in neues Material, das in den nächsten Monaten veröffentlicht werden soll. Wir freuen uns besonders darauf, unsere Single I Was A Happy Kid Once vorzustellen. Dieser Track verkörpert die neue Richtung, die wir einschlagen, und zeigt, welchen dynamischen Beitrag Iain zu unserem Sound leistet. Wir danken euch für eure anhaltende Unterstützung. Bleibt dran für weitere Updates und macht euch bereit für ein unglaubliches Jahr, das vor uns liegt!“

Seht euch das Musikvideo zu I Was A Happy Kid Once hier an:

Stream der neuen Single hier: https://caliban.lnk.to/IWasAHappyKidOnce-SingleNe

Iain Duncan (Bass und Gesang) fügt hinzu: “I am thrilled to announce that I have joined Caliban as their new bassist and clean vocalist. This opportunity marks an exciting new chapter in my musical journey, and I am eager to contribute to the band’s evolving sound. We are currently working on new material slated for release in 2024 and 2025. The creative process has been incredibly inspiring, and I can’t wait for everyone to hear the fresh energy and direction we are taking. It’s crazy to believe that I am in the band I listened to when I was a teenager and I cannot wait for all the crazy moments that await us. Thank you for your support and enthusiasm as I embark on this exciting adventure with Caliban. Stay tuned for updates on our new music and upcoming releases!”

