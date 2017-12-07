„We’re excited to announce the release of our new album, Too Far Gone. This is a piece of work that means a lot to us — it’s the culmination of our own experiences, the pain, the anger, and the hurt. These are our stories,“

Regarding the single, the band stated, „Lord Of Flies is just about trusting the wrong person because you want to believe they’re something they’re not. Whether the person convinced you or you were just too dumb to see it. It’s a mistake I’ve made over and over again, though I learned quickly, I can’t trust many.“