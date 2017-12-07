Die Metal/Rock Combo Cane Hill kündigt für den 19.01.18 das zweite Studioalbum Too Far Gone auf Rise Records/BMG/Warner an !
Passend dazu steht das Video zur neuen Single Lord Of Flies online.
Die Band dazu:
„We’re excited to announce the release of our new album, Too Far Gone. This is a piece of work that means a lot to us — it’s the culmination of our own experiences, the pain, the anger, and the hurt. These are our stories,“
Regarding the single, the band stated, „Lord Of Flies is just about trusting the wrong person because you want to believe they’re something they’re not. Whether the person convinced you or you were just too dumb to see it. It’s a mistake I’ve made over and over again, though I learned quickly, I can’t trust many.“
Das Video zum Titeltrack Too Far Gone gibt es hier zu sehen.
Live werden Cane Hill zusammen mit Motionless In White und Ice Nine Kills Anfang nächsten Jahres in Deutschland zu sehen sein:
02.02.2018: Hamburg – Logo
05.02.2018: Berlin – Musik & Frieden
07.02.2018: Köln – Luxor
Too Far Gone Tracklist:
Too Far Gone
Lord Of Flies
Singing In the Swamp
Erased
Why?
It Follows
Scumbag
Hateful
10 ¢
The End