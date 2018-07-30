Das Caress Album The Return Of The Beast (ursprünglicher Releasedate CD: 26. Juni 2015) ist offiziell auf Vinyl veröffentlicht worden. Die exklusive Vinyledition umfasst 300 schwarze Exemplare mit 4 Bonustracks und Insert. Das Album ist ebenfalls als Download verfügbar.
Link
CARESS – „The Return Of The Beast“ LP @ PURE STEEL SHOP
CARESS – „The Return Of The Beast“ DL @ PURE STEEL SHOP
Tracklist:
Side A
1. Our Rights
2. The Ritual
3. United Power
4. The Return Of The Beast
5. Piece Of Action
Side B
6. Liberty For All
7. Ragamuffin Blues (Bonustrack)
8. Outsider (Bonustrack)
9. Book Of Dreams (Bonustrack)
10. Into The Night (instrumental, Bonustrack)