Das Caress Album The Return Of The Beast (ursprünglicher Releasedate CD: 26. Juni 2015) ist offiziell auf Vinyl veröffentlicht worden. Die exklusive Vinyledition umfasst 300 schwarze Exemplare mit 4 Bonustracks und Insert. Das Album ist ebenfalls als Download verfügbar.

Tracklist:

Side A

1. Our Rights

2. The Ritual

3. United Power

4. The Return Of The Beast

5. Piece Of Action

Side B

6. Liberty For All

7. Ragamuffin Blues (Bonustrack)

8. Outsider (Bonustrack)

9. Book Of Dreams (Bonustrack)

10. Into The Night (instrumental, Bonustrack)

Kommentare

