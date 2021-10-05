Catalyst Crime: veröffentlichen Lyric-Video zur zweiten Single

Die internationale Cinematic Symphonic Metal Band Catalyst Crime hat am 04. Oktober ihre neue Single Cognitive Dissonance (Feat. Jake E) und das dazugehörige Lyric-Video veröffentlicht,

Es ist die zweite und letzte Single vom am 22.10.2021 bei Massacre Records erscheinenden Debütalbum Catalyst Crime, das als CD Digipak sowie in digitalen Formaten erhältlich sein wird und hier bereits vorbestellt werden kann

Catalyst Crime präsentieren auf ihrem Album eine cineastische Metal-Reise, die ein breites Spektrum an Genre-trotzenden Sounds und Emotionen abdeckt – von Symphonic Metal über Death Metal bis hin zu Progressive Metal und zurück.

Catalyst Crime– Tracklist:

1. With Only The Sun As My Witness (Intro)

2. Projection Of My Mind

3. Condemn Me To Chaos

4. Mother Dearest

5. Twice Upon A Time

6. Cognitive Dissonance (Feat. Jake E)

7. Break Even

8. Chasing The Ghost

9. Nowhere Near Dead Yet

10. Without Anesthesia

11. Not Even Once

12. One And Counting (Outro)

Catalyst Crime– online:

https://www.catalystcrime.com

https://www.facebook.com/catalystcrimemetal

https://www.instagram.com/catalystcrimemetal