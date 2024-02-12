Combichrist: veröffentlichen neue Single und Video „Planet Doom“ – eine Hommage an Slasher-Horror-Klassiker

Am 8. Februar veröffentlichten Combichrist ihre neue Single und das dazugehörige Video Planet Doom, das die Intensität des Industrial Metal mit der unheimlichen Anziehungskraft klassischer Slasher-Horrorfilme verbindet! Dieses neue Werk ist eine Hommage an das Filmgenre, das die Musik der Band stark beeinflusst hat. „Planet Doom“ ist ein einzigartiges Werk, das tief in Andy LaPleguas Leidenschaft für Horrorfilme verwurzelt ist und die Grenzen zwischen Musik, sozialem Kommentar und Filmkunst verwischt.

Unter der Regie von Ben Winston, der für seine Arbeit an Hellbound bekannt ist, ist das Planet Doom-Video ein visuelles Fest für Fans von Horrorfilmen, Slasher-Filmen und jeden, der die Kunst des Geschichtenerzählens durch Musikvideos auf eine Weise schätzt, wie es nur Combichrist können.

Andy LaPlegua, der Visionär hinter Combichrist, erzählt, „This video was nothing less than a passion project for me. Horror movies is a huge part of my life and influences the way I write music as well. The idea for this video started as a tribute to the movies that I loved as a kid and still love today. A lot of homage to the classics in this video. The video was shot through three cold November nights in Alabama, by Ben Winston, a great and upcoming movie director. It was all shot the way they used to do it. Low budget, all shot on 16mm film, and all practical special effects, all to get it that late 70’s early 80’s slasher look and feel. The lyrics of the song and the video really have no association at all, except from the title. Both works as a stand alone idea of a doomed planet: one in a form of a slasher video based on the movies we love, and the other a social documentary of the world we live in. Divided, biased, fear mongering, judgmental, an hateful religious society. The biggest question now is, when do we do the actual movie?“

Der Refrain „Burn burn burn – burn it down – watch it all come crashing down“ dient als kraftvoller Schlachtruf vor dem Hintergrund einer Gesellschaft, die unter der Last ihrer eigenen Widersprüche zerbricht.

Combichrist stellen ihren den Clip auf YouTube vor. Seht euch das Video zu Planet Doom hier an:

Planet Doom ist ab sofort auf allen wichtigen Streaming-Plattformen (hier) verfügbar.

Combichrist online:

https://www.facebook.com/combichrist

https://www.instagram.com/combichrist