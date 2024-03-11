Pain: kündigen neues Album „I Am“ zum 17.05. an und veröffentlichen daraus Single „Go With The Flow“

Pain kündigten vergangenen Freitag ihr mit Spannung erwartetes neues Album I Am an, das am 17. Mai über Nuclear Blast Records erscheinen wird. Mit der ersten Single Go With The Flow gibt das schwedische Industrial-Projekt Pain den Ton für ihr kommendes 9. Album I Am an. Begleitet von einem hochwertigen Video mit dem Schauspieler Peter Stormare (Palme d’Or-Gewinner Dancer In The Dark, Fargo, Prison Break, The Big Lebowski) und Peter Tägtgren, melden sich Pain triumphal zurück.

Peter Tägtgren kommentiert:

„Go With The Flow takes me back to 80’s synth pop. Writing in more of that direction was an idea that I had for a while, so I started taking out analog synths and going crazy, and of course I needed to come back to a catchy Pain chorus. The hardest part was to write lyrics to the song, and to figure out what style to use to sing… the lyrics are about me always being negative and needing to let things go when things don’t go as planned and to brush it off and move on.“

Seht euch das Video zu Go With The Flow hier an:

Streamt Go With The Flow hier: https://pain.bfan.link/go-with-the-flow

Bestellt euch das neue Album I Am hier vor: https://pain.ffm.to/iampain

I Am – Tracklist:

1. I Just Dropped By (To Say Goodbye)

2. Don’t Wake The Dead

3. Go With The Flow

4. Not For Sale

5. Party In My Head

6. I Am

7. Push The Pusher

8. The New Norm

9. Revolution

10. My Angel

11. Fair Game

(Vollansicht im Time For Metal Release-Kalender hier)

Über Pain:

Wir schreiben das Jahr 2021 und eine Pandemie bedroht die Welt – und niemand scheint Spaß zu haben. Dem scheinbar unermüdlichen Musikfreak Peter Tägtgren ist das egal, denn er hat den Jackpot geknackt mit – entschuldigt die harsche Sprache – einer verdammt eingängigen … nun ja, Partyhymne. Die Rede ist natürlich von dem Song Party in My Head von Tägtgrens synthielastigem Metal-Projekt Pain.

„I don’t really know what it is about Party in My Head that made – still makes – people go crazy for it… But what I do know for sure is that the song has already been enjoyed millions and millions of times. The numbers are pretty crazy! Of course, Pain is no stranger to writing danceable and catchy, albeit metallic shit… It’s always been in the DNA of this project. But let’s face it: if the world really needs ‚party anthems‘ from a cynical geezer like me, something’s seriously wrong“, lacht Peter.

Unser geliebter Planet mag am Arsch sein, aber in der Welt von Pain scheint immer noch nicht viel schief zu gehen, denn das Jahr 2024 tickt schnell im Kalender. Das kann einfach nicht sein, denn Pains sehnsüchtig erwartetes neues Studioalbum I Am ist bald da – ja, nach acht Jahren hingebungsvollen Wartens.

„The previous record Coming Home came out in 2016 – and of course there was a tour after that. In 2019, I released an album called F & M with Rammstein singer Till Lindemann, a project I left in 2020. In 2021, it was time for my death metal band Hypocrisy to get active with a new album Worship – and of course we toured again. If that wasn’t enough, let’s add that there was a studio album with Joe Lynn Turner in 2022… In other words: the last eight years have passed in the blink of an eye“, seuftzt Peter.

„After all this, it was the perfect time for Pain to go full force again. I felt excited to say the least. Needless to say, the success of Party in My Head gave the album process an explosive start!“

Um eines klarzustellen: Das kraftvoll klingende I Am ist eine wirklich vielseitige – wenn nicht sogar die vielseitigste – musikalische Rakete in Pains reichhaltiger Diskografie. Die neuen Songs gehen selbstverständlich mit schweren Industrial-Riffs, eindringlichen melancholischen Vibes und groovigen Rhythmen in alle Richtungen – ohne dabei Überraschungen zu vergessen.

„There’s no boundaries with Pain. I just get an interesting idea for a song and along the way it can turn into anything. Sometimes I also like to deliberately surprise people by following an exciting musical path where unexpected things happen“, beschreibt Peter.

„If I had one big goal this time, it was to add more intensity and edge to the songs. Coming Home turned out great, but looking back now, I was maybe a little too deep into my David Bowie worship with the orchestral stuff and the acoustic guitars. This time around, I definitely wanted more tempo, aggressiveness and an industrial atmosphere. Going back towards the old times of Pain? Maybe a bit…“

“I Am is also more of a family affair than ever before. My son Sebastian – also a Pain drummer – wrote the music of Revolution and Don’t Wake The Dead. These absorbing songs add width to an already versatile album. All in all, completing I Am required a lot of composing, writing, thinking, experimenting, doing and re-doing. It was a long and sometimes challenging process, but never painful!“

Wo wir gerade von Überraschungen sprechen … Welcher Song wird bei den Fans dieses Mal den größten Aha-Effekt auslösen?

„It must be Go With the Flow. I dare to insist that when it starts rolling, even the deep connoisseurs of Pain music are wondering what the heck is going on here. I would say it’s my ‚Depeche Mode in the 80s‘ song'“, lacht Peter.

„Lyrically, Go With The Flow represents a slightly brighter moment in the darkness. I always tend to think that everything is going to hell, but with this song I tell myself, ‚come on dude, let things be for once and go with the flow.“

Es mag diese seltenen Lichtstrahlen vom Leuchtturm geben, aber die Dunkelheit überwiegt immer noch.

„The album’s title track starts with the line ‚there’s no hope in the valley of death‘. And if I look at the lyrics, I could dig up a lot other examples of similar sinister moods. But hey, a sarcastic guy like me and such gloomy times we live in… Are you expecting some sunny faces here? Well, sunny or not, Pain is going to be busy for the foreseeable future. There will be a lot of touring to support the record. Summer festivals, extensive tours here and there and more“, sagt Peter.

„And what about the future anyway? Ask me again in eight years and there have been a few studio albums from different bands, a lot of gigs and something else. Yes, I am what I Am …“

