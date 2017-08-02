Die kanadischen Hardcore-/Punk-Koryphäen Comeback Kid haben einen brandneuen Song vom kommenden, ungeduldig erwarteten Album Outsider veröffentlicht. Seht das offizielle Musikvideo zu Surrender Control sowie die verschiedenen Formate, in denen Outsider erhältlich sein wird, hier: http://nuclearblast.com/comebackkid

Surrender Control is one of the first songs we wrote for this new album. Stu brought the original idea to the table and we messed around revising it for months leading up to the recording. We flew to Europe a day early before our last tour to shoot the video in Frankfurt, Germany with our friend Daniel Prieß. The song’s theme deals with the uphill battle some of us deal with while facing the perils of excess with anxiety. (Andrew Neufeld)