Corrosion Of Conformity: präsentieren neue Single/Video „You Or Me“ vom kommenden Album „Good God / Baad Man“

You Or Me ist die neueste Single der amerikanischen Heavy-Metal-Ikonen Corrosion Of Conformity. Der mitreißende neue Track stammt vom gigantischen Doppelalbum Good God / Baad Man, das am 3. April über Nuclear Blast erscheint. Das dazugehörige Video wurde vom gefeierten Visual-Arts-Künstler Costin Chioreanu gestaltet und mit zusätzlichem Material von Mike Holderbeast ergänzt.

You Or Me hier streamen: https://coccabal.bfan.link/you-or-me

Die Band sagt über ihren neuen Song: “Deep from within the forests of Romania and the twisted mind of our dear friend Costin Chioreanu comes his twisted visions put to Corrosion’s music. It’s a match made in purgatory. There’s some special additions from [director] Mike Holderbeast’s crew as well.”

Mehr Informationen zu Corrosion Of Conformity und ihrem kommenden Album Good God / Baad Man findet ihr hier:

Zum Support ihres Albums Good God / Baad Man kehren Corrosion Of Conformity im Frühjahr mit einer Headliner-Tour durch Nordamerika zurück. Als Support-Acts sind Whores und Crobot mit von der Partie. Die Tour startet am 7. und 8. April mit zwei Headliner-Shows in Atlanta bzw. Greensboro, jeweils mit Whores. Anschließend geht es am 9. April nach Sayreville, wo die Band zusammen mit Clutch bis zum 3. Mai in Asheville spielt (zusätzlicher Support: JD Pinkus). Am 5. Mai spielen Corrosion Of Conformity erneut mit Whores in Toronto und am 6. Mai in Montreal. Crobot begleiten die Band bei allen weiteren Konzerten bis zum 16. Mai in New Orleans.

Corrosion Of Conformity – Live-Termine

Nordamerika

07/4/2026 The Masquerade – Atlanta, GA *

08/4/2026 The Pyrle – Greensboro, NC *

09/4/2026 Starland Ballroom – Sayreville, NJ ^

11/4/2026 The Palladium – Worcester, MA ^

12/4/2026 Kodak Center Theater – Rochester, NY ^

14/4/2026 The Factory – Chesterfield, MO ^

15/4/2026 Manchester Music Hall – Lexington, KY ^

17/4/2026 VooDoo at Harrah’s Kansas City – North Kansas City, MO ^

18/4/2026 Anthem at Hard Rock Sioux City – Sioux City, IA **

19/4/2026 The District – Sioux Falls, SD ^

21/4/2026 Mesa Theater – Grand Junction, CO ^

22/4/2026 Metro Music Hall – Salt Lake City, UT (COC only)

23/4/2026 Treefort Music Hall – Boise, ID ^

24/4/2026 Cargo Concert Hall – Reno, NV ^

25/4/2026 Sick New World – Las Vegas, NV Festival Date

27/4/2026 Sunshine Theater – Albuquerque, NM ^

28/4/2026 The Horseshoe – Midland, TX ^

29/4/2026 The Aztec Theatre – San Antonio, TX ^

01/5/2026 Vinyl Music Hall – Pensacola, FL ^

02/5/2026 The Signal – Chattanooga, TN ^

03/5/2026 The Orange Peel – Asheville, NC ^

05/5/2026 Phoenix Concert Theatre – Toronto, ON *

06/5/2026 Fairmount Theatre – Montreal, QC *

07/5/2026 Le Poisson Rouge – New York, NY ***

08/5/2026 Underground Arts – Philadelphia, PA ***

09/5/2026 Mr. Smalls Theatre – Millvale, PA ***

10/5/2026 The Roxy – Lakewood, OH ***

12/5/2026 The Machine Shop – Flint, MI ***

13/5/2026 The Pyramid Scheme – Grand Rapids, MI ***

14/5/2026 Outset – Chicago, IL ***

15/5/2026 Cannery Hall – Nashville, TN ***

16/5/2026 Tipitina’s – New Orleans, LA ***

* w/ Whores

^ w/ Clutch, JD Pinkus

*** w/ Whores, Crobot

Im Juni tourt die Band durch Europa und Großbritannien. Im August touren sie über die europäische Festivalszene. Weitere Termine in den USA und im Ausland werden in den kommenden Wochen bekannt gegeben.

Corrosion Of Conformity – UK & EU-Termine

05/6/2026 Mystic Festival – Gdansk, PL

07/2026 South of Heaven Festival – Maastricht, NL

09/6/2026 SWG3 Warehouse – Glasgow, UK

10/6/2026 The Dome – London, UK

11/6/2026 Rebellion – Manchester, UK

12/6/2026 Download Festival – Derby, UK

14/6/2026 Fabrikclub – Cagliari, IT

16/6/2026 Razzmatazz 2 – Barcelona, ES

17/6/2026 Mon – Madrid, ES

18/6/2026 Azkena Rock Festival Vitoria – Gasteiz, ES

20/6/2026 Graspop Festival – Dessel, BE

21/6/2026 Hellfest – Clisson, FR

01/8/2026 Wacken Festival – Wacken, DE

07/8/2026 Brutal Assault Festival – Jaromer, CZ

09/8/2026 PALP Festival – Brusson, CH

Tickets sind hier erhältlich.

Corrosion Of Conformity sind:

Pepper Keenan – Gitarre, Gesang

Woody Weatherman – Gitarre

Stanton Moore – Schlagzeug

Bobby Landgraf – Bass

Corrosion Of Conformity online:

https://www.facebook.com/corrosionofconformity/

https://www.instagram.com/coccabal/