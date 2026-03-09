Crippled Black Phoenix: veröffentlichen zweite Single „Colder And Colder“ vom kommenden Album „Sceaduhelm“

Crippled Black Phoenix melden sich mit Colder And Colder zurück, der zweiten Singleauskopplung aus ihrem kommenden Studioalbum Sceaduhelm. Der Song zählt zu den eindringlichsten Betrachtungen des Albums über emotionale Endgültigkeit und beschreibt den stillen Schock, wenn eine Liebe unwiederbringlich entschwindet. Die Band präsentierte den Song am 6. März exklusiv bei Decibel.

Komponiert von Justin Greaves, Text und Gesang stammen von Justin Storms. Colder And Colder entfaltet sich mit zurückhaltender Intensität.

“I received this song from Greaves along with the title and immediately was drawn to the melancholic sound”, reflektiert Storms. “I remember when I first put on my headphones and listened to Colder And Colder. I started to hum a few melodies while listening to the song.” Diese ersten Fragmente verfestigten sich schnell zum zentralen lyrischen Motiv. “It didn’t take long to write down some of the phrases that became the song’s verses, ‘colder and colder, see your hand on my shoulder, colder and colder, see your eyes looking over…’ I wanted to create a rhythmic sort of pattern with the song title and the vocal elements.”

Greaves positioniert den Track als Brücke innerhalb der Klangsprache des Albums. “Musically, Colder And Colder’is one of my favourites on Sceaduhelm, it’s the link between classic CBP style and the more austere dark pop aspect of how I write.” Der Titel selbst, ausgewählt aus einer Liste bestehender Ideen, brachte die Stimmung perfekt auf den Punkt.“Working with Storms on this song was a total victory, he’s an awesome vocalist and his lyrics really give it a chilling tragic story.”

Sceaduhelm erscheint am 17. April über Season Of Mist. Mehr Informationen dazu findet ihr hier:

