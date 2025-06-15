Cryptopsy: veröffentlichen aufsehenerregende neue Single „Dead Eyes Replete“

Nach 30 Jahren sind Cryptopsy keine Unbekannten im Rampenlicht. Ihr bevorstehendes neuntes Album und das erste seit dem Gewinn eines Juno Awards verkörpert die vielen bösartigen Mutationen, die ihre Karriere geprägt haben. Doch während es ansteckend ist, veranschaulicht die neueste Single aus An Insatiable Violence brutal, dass die virale Übernahme der Gesellschaft nicht so toll ist, wie es scheint.

„Dead Eyes Replete is one of the most brutal songs on our new album“, sagt Sänger Matt McGachy. „It reaches into the depths of the sordid world of YouTube child stars and how parents rob them of their youth and innocence all in the name of greed.“

An Insatiable Violence erscheint am 20. Juni bei Season Of Mist.

Unser Death-Spezialist Michael E. hat die neue Scheibe für euch schon mal im vorab auseinandergenommen. Seine Begeisterung über An Insatiable Violence lässt sich klar erkennen. Hier findet ihr sein Review:

Cryptopsy sind:

