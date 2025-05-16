Cryptopsy: veröffentlichenden Video zur neuen Single „Malicious Needs“ vom kommenden Album „An Insatiable Violence“

Nach über 30 Jahren im Musikgeschäft kehren die Montrealer Death-Metal-Pioniere Cryptopsy mit ihrem neunten Studioalbum An Insatiable Violence zurück, das am 20. Juni 2025 über Season Of Mist veröffentlicht wird.

Seht euch das Video zur neuen Single Malicious Needs hier an:

Sänger Matt McGachy erklärt: „We had to write the majority of An Insatiable Violence while on the Death To All Tour, which was something we’d never done before. Flo (Mounier, drums) and Chris (Donaldson, guitar) really put their hats on. It was a feat. Ever since Covid our focus is clearer, a lot of work gets done faster, and we push each other to get it done“, sagt Mounier.

Das Album enthält einige der schnellsten Passagen, die Cryptopsy je aufgenommen hat – aufmerksame Hörer werden sogar das seltene Gravity Blast von Mounier hören. Der kontrollierte Chaos ihres charakteristischen Sounds wird durch gut platzierte Passagen ausgeglichen, die es den Zuhörern ermöglichen, kurz durchzuatmen. Diese dynamische Wut auf An Insatiable Violence verstärkt die aggressiveren Momente, was sofort bei dem bedrückenden Until There’s Nothing Left und dem treibenden Abschlussstück Malicious Needs auffällt. Olivier Pinard verleiht Fools Last Acclaim mit beeindruckender Autorität Halt, während Donaldson gnadenlose, atonale Riffs mit melodischen Passagen im gesamten Album ausgleicht. McGachy sagt: „It’s a continuation of As Gomorrah Burns. We really wanted to make a groovy record, and we think we’ve done it.“ Es scheint, als sei nichts beängstigender als das echte Leben zurzeit, und An Insatiable Violence ist ein Kommentar zur heutigen Gesellschaft, gefiltert durch die transgressiven, gegenkulturellen Perspektiven von J.G. Ballard und David Cronenberg.

McGachy erläutert: „It all came to me in a dream in August 2023. I woke up, I took my phone, and I wrote down the title of the record. It’s about a person that wakes up every day and fixes a machine. Tinkers with it, tries to make it better all day long, sweating in the sun, and then at night, they strap themself into this machine and the machine tortures them, and they love it. Then they wake up the next day and fix it again to make it more efficient, to keep harnessing it, and then just keep doing it over and over again. While fantastically twisted, An Insatiable Violence mirrors our toxic relationship with social media. We’re continuously trying to feed this algorithm of the machine while it’s totally tearing us apart socially and psychologically“, fährt McGachy fort. „The Nimis Adorationis about mukbang, these Korean people that eat too much food on the Internet. Piles and piles of food. A poor girl died on a live cam.“

Im Mittelpunkt des Albums steht das überwältigende Schlagzeugspiel von Mounier, dem wohl imposantesten kanadischen Schlagzeuger, der nicht Peart heißt und herausragende Tracks wie Dead Eyes Replete, Fools Last Acclaim und Embrace the Nihility dominieren. „I look at Flo as an Olympic athlete“, sagt McGachy. „I want to push this guy to go a lot faster than Cryptopsy’s previous releases. We have so much more to give, and I wanted just drain it all out of him while he’s still at the top of his game, because he is. He’s crushing. I mix up a lot of a physical activity, like resistance training into the drumming“, sagt Mounier. „I recently developed new techniques that make it easier to go even faster, so I tried to push that on this album. My focus is now more on dynamics and the touch of the snare, a certain snap of the snare, a rim shot on the snare, the toms, a light touch or a hard touch. Live, I can really let go, you know, give the sound guy a hard time“, fügt er lachend hinzu.

McGachy, der schon immer mit einem kraftvollen, kehligen Death-Growl aufwartete, konnte sich durch die Strapazen des Tourlebens als Sänger weiterentwickeln, und auf An Insatiable Violence liefert er eine beeindruckende Performance ab. Neben ohrenbetäubenden Schreien, die denen von George „Corpsegrinder“ Fisher in nichts nachstehen, entfesselt McGachy die tiefsten, dreckigsten Death-Growls seiner Karriere. „Gomorrah was the first album that I recorded with my full false chord scream, which is something that I’d only just touched on The Book Of Suffering: Tome II in little sections“, sagt er. „We did at least 140 shows since Gomorrah. I exclusively did my false chords during all the songs that we performed on None So Vile And Blasphemy Made Flesh. And then, when we did go into the studio for An Insatiable Violence, Chris would be like, ‘Deeper, you must go deeper!“

Ein weiterer furchteinflößender Sänger aus der Geschichte von Cryptopsy kehrt bei An Insatiable Violence zurück. „When we were recording the vocals for Embrace The Nihility, Chris had the idea of ending the song with the same vocal pattern as the end of …And Then It Passes„, erinnert sich McGachy. „We figured if we were going to rip ourselves off, then we may as well get the real thing. We were honored that Mike DiSalvo accepted. We are all huge fans of Cryptopsy’s DiSalvo era. His vocals on this album are an ultra Easter egg for our fans.“

Cryptopsy sind sich darüber im Klaren, dass nicht jede Death-Metal-Band lange genug dabei ist, um 30 Jahre nach ihrer Karriere einen kanadischen Grammy zu gewinnen. Das Cover von An Insatiable Violence wurde von dem verstorbenen, großartigen Sänger Martin Lacroix entworfen. „The album artwork has got to be one of the most important things to us!“, sagt die Band. „Martin Lacroix was one of our vocalists, one of our great friends and one of the nicest people that anyone could have the privilege to meet. We really wish he was here with us to share this moment. His perfect smile would say it all! Rest in peace brother.“

„Martin did None So Live, but he never really got to do a proper album“, sagen Cryptopsy über das Artwork ihres neuen Albums. „His art is amazing. The two pieces of his that we used for An Insatiable Violence are incredible. His family was super excited about it, too. We are honored to have him be an even bigger part of Cryptopsy’s lore“.

Die kanadische Death-Metal-Band Cryptopsy versorgt ihre hungrigen Fans im Ausland mit einem frühen Vorgeschmack auf An Insatiable Violence. Aktuell touren sie durch Europa und spielen dabei Songs ihres neuen Albums, unterstützt von Decapitated, Warbringer und Carnation. Die Tourdaten dazu findet ihr hier.

Cryptopsy sind:

Matt McGachy – Gesang

Christian Donaldson – Gitarre

Oli Pinard – Bass

Flo Mounier – Schlagzeug

