Cryptopsy: veröffentlichen Demo „Ungentle Exhumation“ neu

Obwohl sie heute als die abartigste Band des Death Metal verehrt werden, waren Cryptopsy vor Ungentle Exhumation nur ein Flüstern im kanadischen Untergrund.

Jetzt, drei Jahrzehnte später, bereitet sich die legendäre Band auf die Veröffentlichung des Nachfolgers ihres mit dem Juno Award ausgezeichneten letzten Albums vor und Season Of Mist veröffentlicht ihr erstes Demo neu.

„Ungentle Exhumation was the first release in the band’s transition from Necrosis to Cryptopsy„, sagt Drummer Flo Mounier. „It’s more death-metal type music. The songs have more blasts, more chunky grooves, and were recorded on good old analog, in one room, with all the musicians together!“

Hört euch den kompletten Stream von Ungentle Exhumation hier an:

Ungentle Exhumation hier vorbestellen: https://redirect.season-of-mist.com/CryptopsyReissues

Ungentle Exhumation – Trackliste:

1. Gravaged: A Cryptopsy

2. Abigor

3. Back To The Worms

4. Mutant Christ

(Vollansicht im Time For Metal Release-Kalender hier)

Season Of Mist veröffentlicht Ungentle Exhumation am 11. April 2025 neu.

Verfügbare Formate:

– CD Tylius Optical Disc

– 12“ Schwarzes Vinyl mit B-Seiten-Gravur

Nach einem neuen Namen und mehreren Besetzungswechseln nahmen Cryptopsy 1993 ihr erstes Demo als fünfköpfige Band auf. Während die Band die meisten dieser Songs für ihr blasphemisches Debüt neu aufnahm, trug Ungentle Exhumation bereits ihren unverkennbaren Stempel auf dem Death Metal. Gravaged: A Cryptopsy wird durch das haarsträubende Kreischen und brutale Bellen von Lord Worm aufgesplittet, während Flo Mounier den Abschluss Mutant Christ mit technischer Präzision aus den Angeln hebt.

Taucht in das erste Demo der abartigsten Band des technischen Death Metals ein!

Diesen Sommer bringen Cryptopsy zusammen mit Decapitated, Warbringer und Carnation ein gnadenloses Gemetzel durch ganz Europa.

„Europe, get ready!“, sagen Cryptopsy. „With over 30 dates across the continent, this tour promises relentless energy, crushing riffs and unforgettable nights“

Infernal Bloodshed Over Europe 2025

May 1 – Kopervik, NO @ Karmbygeddon*

May 3 – London, UK @ Incineration Festival

May 4 – Exeter, UK @ Phoenix

May 5 – Cardiff, UK @ The Globe

May 6 – Newcastle, UK @ Anarchy Brewery

May 7 – Glasgow, UK @ Slay

May 8 – Manchester, UK @ Academy 2

May 9 – Birmingham, UK @ XOYO

May 10 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

May 11 – Norwich, UK @ The Waterfront

May 13 – Lille, FR @ The Black Lab

May 14 – Enschede, NL @ Metropool

May 15 – Munich, DE @ Backstage

May 16 – Aarau, CH @ KiFF

May 17 – Lindau, DE @ Vaudeville

May 18 – Vienna, AT @ Szene

May 19 – Budapest, HU @ Dürer Kert

May 20 Prague, CZ @ Fuchs2

May 21 – Schweinfurt, DE @ Stattbahnhof

May 22 – Dresden, DE @ Blauer Salon

May 23 – Krakow, PL @ Hype Park

May 24 – Warsaw, PL @ Proxima

May 26 – Berlin, DE @ Hole44

May 27 – Aarhus, DK @ Voxhall

May 28 – Hamburg, DE @ Logo

May 29 – Vechta, DE @ Gulfhaus

May 30 – Dortmund, DE @ Junkyard

May 31 – Sint-Niklaas, BE @ Casino

June 1 – Paris, FR @ La Machine

June 3 – Frankfurt, DE @ Das Bett

June 4 – Karlsruhe, DE @ Substage

June 5 – Milan, IT @ Legend Club

June 6 – Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv

June 7 – Lyon, FR @ Lions Metal Fest

June 8 – Maastricht, NL @ South of Heaven

*Decapitated only

Mehr Infos zu Cryptopsy findet ihr hier:

Cryptopsy Besetzung:

Flo Mounier – Schlagzeug

Matt McGachy – Gesang

Christian Donaldson – Gitarre

Oli Pinard – Bass

Cryptopsy online:

https://www.facebook.com/cryptopsyofficial/

https://www.instagram.com/cryptopsyofficial/