Cryptopsy: veröffentlichen Demo „Ungentle Exhumation“ neu

Obwohl sie heute als die abartigste Band des Death Metal verehrt werden, waren Cryptopsy vor Ungentle Exhumation nur ein Flüstern im kanadischen Untergrund.
Jetzt, drei Jahrzehnte später, bereitet sich die legendäre Band auf die Veröffentlichung des Nachfolgers ihres mit dem Juno Award ausgezeichneten letzten Albums vor und Season Of Mist veröffentlicht ihr erstes Demo neu.
„Ungentle Exhumation was the first release in the band’s transition from Necrosis to Cryptopsy„, sagt Drummer Flo Mounier. „It’s more death-metal type music. The songs have more blasts, more chunky grooves, and were recorded on good old analog, in one room, with all the musicians together!“
Hört euch den kompletten Stream von Ungentle Exhumation hier an:
Ungentle Exhumation hier vorbestellen: https://redirect.season-of-mist.com/CryptopsyReissues
Ungentle Exhumation – Trackliste:
1. Gravaged: A Cryptopsy
2. Abigor
3. Back To The Worms
4. Mutant Christ
Season Of Mist veröffentlicht Ungentle Exhumation am 11. April 2025 neu.
Verfügbare Formate:
– CD Tylius Optical Disc
– 12“ Schwarzes Vinyl mit B-Seiten-Gravur
Nach einem neuen Namen und mehreren Besetzungswechseln nahmen Cryptopsy 1993 ihr erstes Demo als fünfköpfige Band auf. Während die Band die meisten dieser Songs für ihr blasphemisches Debüt neu aufnahm, trug Ungentle Exhumation bereits ihren unverkennbaren Stempel auf dem Death Metal. Gravaged: A Cryptopsy wird durch das haarsträubende Kreischen und brutale Bellen von Lord Worm aufgesplittet, während Flo Mounier den Abschluss Mutant Christ mit technischer Präzision aus den Angeln hebt.
Taucht in das erste Demo der abartigsten Band des technischen Death Metals ein!
Diesen Sommer bringen Cryptopsy zusammen mit Decapitated, Warbringer und Carnation ein gnadenloses Gemetzel durch ganz Europa.
„Europe, get ready!“, sagen Cryptopsy. „With over 30 dates across the continent, this tour promises relentless energy, crushing riffs and unforgettable nights“
Infernal Bloodshed Over Europe 2025
May 1 – Kopervik, NO @ Karmbygeddon*
May 3 – London, UK @ Incineration Festival
May 4 – Exeter, UK @ Phoenix
May 5 – Cardiff, UK @ The Globe
May 6 – Newcastle, UK @ Anarchy Brewery
May 7 – Glasgow, UK @ Slay
May 8 – Manchester, UK @ Academy 2
May 9 – Birmingham, UK @ XOYO
May 10 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms
May 11 – Norwich, UK @ The Waterfront
May 13 – Lille, FR @ The Black Lab
May 14 – Enschede, NL @ Metropool
May 15 – Munich, DE @ Backstage
May 16 – Aarau, CH @ KiFF
May 17 – Lindau, DE @ Vaudeville
May 18 – Vienna, AT @ Szene
May 19 – Budapest, HU @ Dürer Kert
May 20 Prague, CZ @ Fuchs2
May 21 – Schweinfurt, DE @ Stattbahnhof
May 22 – Dresden, DE @ Blauer Salon
May 23 – Krakow, PL @ Hype Park
May 24 – Warsaw, PL @ Proxima
May 26 – Berlin, DE @ Hole44
May 27 – Aarhus, DK @ Voxhall
May 28 – Hamburg, DE @ Logo
May 29 – Vechta, DE @ Gulfhaus
May 30 – Dortmund, DE @ Junkyard
May 31 – Sint-Niklaas, BE @ Casino
June 1 – Paris, FR @ La Machine
June 3 – Frankfurt, DE @ Das Bett
June 4 – Karlsruhe, DE @ Substage
June 5 – Milan, IT @ Legend Club
June 6 – Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv
June 7 – Lyon, FR @ Lions Metal Fest
June 8 – Maastricht, NL @ South of Heaven
*Decapitated only
Cryptopsy Besetzung:
Flo Mounier – Schlagzeug
Matt McGachy – Gesang
Christian Donaldson – Gitarre
Oli Pinard – Bass
Cryptopsy online:
https://www.facebook.com/cryptopsyofficial/
https://www.instagram.com/cryptopsyofficial/