Cult Of Luna: kündigen Europatour für Februar 2022 mit Alcest und Svalbard an

Cult Of Luna haben eine Europatour für Februar 2022 angekündigt.

Nachstehend findet ihr die Tourdaten und hier das Original-Statement von Johannes Persson von Cult Of Luna:

„When we walked off stage in Mexico City in early spring of 2020 we had no idea that it would be our last show for almost two years. We have since announced one tour and had to move it to the end of 2022. Now, we can finally announce a tour for early next year that will make up for all the lost time.

In a way it feels like we need to re-conquer that stage and with Alcest and Svalbard it feels less of a burden. We’re more than grateful that we have such amazing, solid artists to help us retake it. As if just going on tour doesn’t feel unreal enough, it still hasn’t sunk in that we are playing the Olympia in Paris. If there’s any such thing as holy ground in music then this venue definitely qualifies into that category.

But wait… there’s even more: eight years after our first Beyond The Redshift Festival in London, we’re doing it again. The line-up is curated by us and we are determined to bring you a bunch of our favourite artists and bands you didn’t know you were a fan of. Bands are being booked as I write this and we’re going to announce the full line-up later this summer. It will be la grande finale of the tour and we hope to see you there.“

Cult Of Luna

+ Alcest

+ Svalbard

24/02/22 DK – Copenhagen – Vega

25/02/22 DE – Berlin – Huxley’s

26/02/22 PL – Krakow – Club Studio

27/02/22 PL – Warsaw – Progresja

28/02/22 CZ – Prague – Roxy

01/03/22 AT – Vienna – Arena

02/03/22 SI – Ljubljana – Kino Siska

04/03/22 CH – Lausanne – Les Docks

05/03/22 DE – Stuttgart – Wizemann

06/03/22 DE – München – Muffathalle

07/03/22 DE – Wiesbaden – Schlachthof

08/03/22 DE – Münster – Skaters Palace

09/03/22 NL – Utrecht – Tivoli Vredenburg Ronda

10/03/22 BE – Kortrijk – Depart

11/03/22 FR – Paris – L’Olympia

12/03/22 UK – London – The Forum / Beyond The Readshift Festival

