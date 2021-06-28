Space Chaser: launchen Video zur neuen Single „The Immortals“

Am 16. Juli werden die Berliner Space Chaser ihr neues Album Give Us Life via Metal Blade Records veröffentlichen. Einen weiteren Einblick in das Album erhaltet ihr durch das Video zur neuen Single The Immortals, das ihr euch hier ansehen könnt:

Die erste Single, Remnants Of Technology, findet ihr hier: metalblade.com/spacechaser – dort ist Give Us Life in diesen Formaten verfügbar:

– digipak-CD

– deluxe box set (pizza box, steel blue & gold w/ white splatter vinyl, demo cassette, back patch, art print, signed card – limited to 250 copies)

– 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

– purple / black marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 300 copies)

– midnight blue marbled vinyl (Nuclear Blast exclusive – limited to 200 copies)

– white vinyl (Green Hell / TCM exclusive – limited to 200 copies)

– ice blue marbled vinyl (EMP exclusive – limited to 200 copies)

– gold w/ black dust vinyl (US exclusive)

Unser Redakteur Michael E. konnte schon in das neue Album reinhören und hat neun von zehn Punkten vergeben.

Hier kommt ihr zu seinem Review: