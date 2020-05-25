Cypecore: veröffentlichen ihr neues Video „Dreamsmasher“

Bevor es für die Band Cypecore ans Songwriting geht, schließen die Jungs das Kapitel The Alliance mit dem neuen Musikvideo Dreamsmasher ab!

Cypecore takes place in the year 2133. After World War III the human race got nearly exterminated by itself. Devastation. Major areas of the earth’s surface are contaminated with radiation. Synthetic bodyparts are absolutely essential for survival. High tech squads are fighting for resources. Cypecore is the incarnation of this apocalyptic scenario. Their soundtrack is brutal, martial but still melodic. Heavy guitar riffs, mechanical double bass parts, unique sounding vocals, electronic elements and cinematic sound settings are the fuel for the Cypecore machinaery.

Cypecore aus dem Großraum Mannheim gehören zu den innovativsten neuen Metal-Bands Deutschlands. Als Heavy Metal Band von ein paar Freunden gegründet, wurde die Cypecore Geschichte 2015 neu erfunden. Geboren wurde Cypecore, die Scy-Fi Metal Band!

Cypecore bewegen sich in einem „Postapokalyptischen Endzeitszenario“. Ihre Fans kommen sowohl aus dem Metal, wie auch der Science Fiction und Gamerszene.

Mit Dreamsmasher schenken uns Cypecore ihren letzten Song vom 2018 veröffentlichten Albums The Alliance. Dazu gibt es ein postapokalyptisches und bildgewaltiges Video:

Mehr zu Cypecore:

www.cypecore.com

www.facebook.com/Cypecore

www.youtube.com/Cypecore