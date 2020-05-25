Crown The Empire: Musikvideo zu „Blurry (Out Of Place)”

Crown The Empire veröffentlichen ein Musikvideo zu dem Song Blurry (Out Of Place).

Der Song entstammt dem aktuellen Studioalbum Sudden Sky (Rise Records) und wurde weltweit bereits mehr als 9 Millionen Mal gestreamt.

Neben dem neuen Musikvideo präsentiert die Band ein weiteres Highlight. Mit Hilfe der App JADU ist es Fans ab sofort möglich, gemeinsam mit Sänger Andy Leo in Hologram-Form zu performen. Nutzer können ihre Umgebung scannen, das Hologramm in ihrer Umgebung platzieren und so mit ihrem Lieblingskünstler ein Video aufnehmen. Das Resultat kann über die App gespeichert werden und auf TikTok, Instagram oder einer anderen Social-Media-Plattform geteilt werden. JADU kann HIER geladen werden.

Die Band kommentiert:

„Hello, it’s been a while since we’ve last spoken. As you may know, our world is in a state of isolation and confusion. The future is unknown and we’re all uncertain of what’s to come. With that being said, we wanted to release something special to get you through these dark times — a song about feeling lost when it seems like all hope is gone. We are excited that the official music video for our song Blurry (Out Of Place) is out now. Andy Leo has been turned into a hologram, and you can bring him to life wherever you are in the world. Download the app, choose the hologram of Andy, scan your surroundings, and he will appear in front of you. Film videos of you and Andy singing/dancing to Blurry together and post them on all your socials. We hope you enjoy this interactive experience as well as the new music video. Stay safe out there. Much love, Crown The Empire.“

