Dark Driven: neues Musikvideo „Through Waves Of Sand“ veröffentlicht

Die schwedische Band Dark Driven hat am 19. März das fesselnde Video zu Through Waves Of Sand veröffentlicht, das einen weiteren Vorgeschmack auf ihr mit Spannung erwartetes Debütalbum From The Unbeliever darstellt. From The Unbeliever ist letzten Freitag über Hammerheart Records erschienen.

Das Video, das von dem visionären Claudio Marino (unter anderem Watain, Gaerea, Katatonia) inszeniert und von Artax Film produziert wurde, ist ein eindringlicher, traumähnlicher Abstieg; hypnotisch, erschütternd und unmöglich, sich davon abzuwenden.

Seht euch das Video zu Through Waves Of Sand hier an:

Der Frontmann Filip äußert sich zu dem Track und dem Video: „The theme of the song revolves around a love story that takes a dark turn. Add a touch of witchcraft, and the scene is set. I have known Claudio since my time as the vocalist for Corporation 187, when he played in a band called Roswell here in Linköping. Our bands shared the stage on several occasions, giving me the opportunity to witness his creative talent firsthand. Over the years, I have followed his work closely, and when I approached him to create the video for this song, he exceeded all our expectations. His dedication and expertise truly stand out, and we couldn’t be happier with what he has delivered.“

Das Debüt von Dark Driven ist nicht nur ein Spiel mit der Dunkelheit; es ist ein Teil von ihr. Hier gibt es eine Rauheit, die gleichzeitig klassisch und erfrischend neu wirkt, indem sie Gothic-Melancholie mit einem unermüdlichen Antrieb verbindet. Die Musik ist so kompromisslos wie eindringlich, düster und doch schön, mit einer Tiefe, die mehrere Durchläufe erfordert, um sie vollständig zu entschlüsseln. Dies ist nicht nur ein Album; es ist eine Reise in den Abgrund, mit Dark Driven als den dunklen Architekten, die den Weg weisen.

From The Unbeliever beugt sich keinen Trends oder poliert sich fürs Radio auf; es ist Metal für alle, die ihre Musik mit intakten Schatten bevorzugen.

Gemischt und gemastert von Dan Swanö bei Unisound AB ( Dissection , Opeth , Marduk , Skeletal Remains )

bei ( , , , ) Produziert von Joakim Rimhagen und Filip Leo

und Artwork und Layout von Filip Leo, inspiriert von einer Idee der Fotografin Maria ÅsénFrom

From The Unbeliever – Trackliste:

1. To Death, Too Soon

2. Through Waves Of Sand

3. The Letters Said Nothing

4. The Gods Won’t Intertwine

5. Tell Me

6. From The Unbeliever

7. Never Mind The Pain

8. Dressed Divine

9. Cinder To Stone

10. A Song For Revenge

Genre: Rock, Dark Gothic Metal, Death Metal

FFO: Katatonia, Fields of the Nephilim, Moonspell, Unto Others, Sentenced

Dark Driven sind:

Joakim Rimhagen – Gitarren, Keys

Filip Leo – Leadgitarren, Gesang, Bass, Keys

Nir Nakav – Schlagzeug

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Darkdriven.official/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/darkdriven.official/