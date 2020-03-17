Darker Half: Veröffentlichen brandneues Video

Heute haben Darker Half ihre neue Single Falling veröffentlicht – hört sie euch hier an:
Der Song stammt vom kommenden Album If You Only Knew, das am 27.03.2020 bei Massacre Records erscheinen wird! Das Album kann man bereits als CD Digipak sowie als limitierte Gatefold Vinyl LP und als Download hier vorbestellen » https://lnk.to/ifyouonlyknew
Das offizielle Video zur neuen ersten Single Into The Shadows kann man sich hier ansehen:
Darker Half – If You Only Knew
Get it here » https://lnk.to/ifyouonlyknew
CD Digipak
1. Glass Coloured Rose
2. Falling
3. Into The Shadows
4. If You Only Knew
5. Sedentary Pain
6. The Bittersweet Caress
7. Thousand Mile Stare
8. Poseidon
9. This Ain’t Over
Ltd. Gatefold Vinyl LP
Side A
Glass Coloured Rose
Falling
Into The Shadows
If You Only Knew
The Bittersweet Caress
Side B
Sedentary Pain
Thousand Mile Stare
Poseidon
This Ain’t Over
Melodic Power Metal • Release: 27/03/2020
CD Digipak • Ltd. Gatefold Vinyl LP • Digital
