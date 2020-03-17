Darker Half: Veröffentlichen brandneues Video

Heute haben Darker Half ihre neue Single Falling veröffentlicht – hört sie euch hier an:

Der Song stammt vom kommenden Album If You Only Knew, das am 27.03.2020 bei Massacre Records erscheinen wird! Das Album kann man bereits als CD Digipak sowie als limitierte Gatefold Vinyl LP und als Download hier vorbestellen » https://lnk.to/ifyouonlyknew

Das offizielle Video zur neuen ersten Single Into The Shadows kann man sich hier ansehen:

Darker Half – If You Only Knew

Get it here » https://lnk.to/ifyouonlyknew

CD Digipak

1. Glass Coloured Rose

2. Falling

3. Into The Shadows

4. If You Only Knew

5. Sedentary Pain

6. The Bittersweet Caress

7. Thousand Mile Stare

8. Poseidon

9. This Ain’t Over

Ltd. Gatefold Vinyl LP

Side A

Glass Coloured Rose

Falling

Into The Shadows

If You Only Knew

The Bittersweet Caress

Side B

Sedentary Pain

Thousand Mile Stare

Poseidon

This Ain’t Over

Melodic Power Metal • Release: 27/03/2020

CD Digipak • Ltd. Gatefold Vinyl LP • Digital

https://www.darkerhalf.com

https://www.facebook.com/darkerhalf

https://twitter.com/darkerhalf

https://www.youtube.com/user/darkerhalfco

https://www.instagram.com/darkerhalfofficial

https://spoti.fi/37dGt5L