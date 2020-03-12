Days N Daze: neu auf Fat Wreck

Die Folk-Punks Days N Daze arbeiten ab sofort mit Fat Wreck zusammen. Gleichzeitig kündigt das Quartett das neue Album Show Me The Blueprints für den 1. Mai an. Mit My Darling Dopamine liegt zudem ein brandneuer Track vor:

Die Bandmitglieder Jesse Sendejas und Whitney Flynn äußern sich wie folgt:

”We’re super excited to officially announce that we’ll be releasing our new record Show Me The Blueprints through Fat Wreck Chords!! It was such a blast working with them!! Can’t wait for y’all to hear the new tunes!! We’ll be hitting the road with Punk In Drublic throughout Europe, UK, the US and Canada. Also more dates are to be announced but we are very excited for the future!”

Im Anschluss an das Release stehen im Rahmen der Punk In Drublic-Tour diverse Live-Dates im deutschsprachigen Raum an:

15.05.2020: Oberhausen, Turbinenhalle (Punk In Drublic Fest)

29.05.2020: Wiesen (AT), Festivalgelände Wiesen (Punk In Drublic Fest)

30.05.2020: München, Zenith (Punk In Drublic Fest)

31.05.2020: Berlin, Zitadelle (Punk In Drublic Fest)

Show Me The Blueprints Tracklist:

1. Flurry Rush

2. Ditches

3. LibriYUM

4. Saboteurs

5. Darling dopamine

6. Rewind

7. Addvice

8. None Exempt

9. Fastrack

10. Show Me the Blueprints

11. Goodbye Lulu Pt. 2